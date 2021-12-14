Kayunga villages to get free power connection

Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) says it has started connecting electricity generated from Isimba Hydro Power Station to 40 villages in Kayunga District.

The villages include Kusana,Bukolwa, Sababu, Bugobero, Masembe, Lusenke-Farm, Namusaala I and II, Namatogonya, Nabuganyi, Kiyuya, Nekoyede, Kyengera.

Others are Kayonnjoa, Kibuzi, Bakuta, Bunzibirinde, Kyengera, Busunsuli, Kiziika(Bukungulu), Nampanyi, Nakakandwa, Bugadhu Pallisa, Buyuki, Kisagazi, Kiteredde, Wabigwo, Namatoonya, Nalumuli, Nalyamabidde, Gaaza, Nawandagala, Kyampisi,Nakaziba, Kisombya.

While launching the programme last Friday, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja advised residents to establish industries to promote import substitution.

“It is electricity which promotes the development of industries for processing goods like sugar, milk, coffee tea, which we should be exporting to our neighbouring countries and also create jobs for our youth,” she said.

Mr Harrison Mutikanga, the chief executive officer of UEGCL, said the project has led to the construction of health facilities, schools, and Kayunga-Kamuli bridge.

Mr Mutikanga said UEGCL gives priority to communities neighbouring the hydropower station, adding that the districts hosting the hydropower stations, loyalties as well as carrying out corporate social responsibility activities as part of their community development action plan.

Amos Lugolobi the State Finance Minister Incharge of planning advised the area residents to take advantage of the electricity connections and start organizing the villages to participate in the parish development model where every parish will be getting a Shs.100m grant.

“Next financial year, government is giving every parish Shs.100m so you should start organizing the villages because you might get the money and the chairman takes off with the money,” he said.