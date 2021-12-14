Kayunga villages to get free power connection

Isimba Hydro Power Station. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY 

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • While launching the programme last Friday, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja advised residents to establish industries to promote import substitution.

Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) says it has started connecting electricity generated from Isimba Hydro Power Station to 40 villages in Kayunga District.

