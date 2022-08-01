Kaziimba asks graduates, public to support Karimojong

The Chancellor of Uganda Christian University, Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, has called on the students, graduands and the public to support the Karimojong who are currently grappling with hunger and famine.

Dr Kaziimba, who is also the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, made the remarks during the university’s 23rd graduation ceremony on Friday. At least 2,106 graduands were awarded diplomas, degrees and master’s degrees in different disciplines.

“Avail all the necessary support to Karimajong dying of hunger since it is everyone’s responsibility to be a brother’s keeper and no one in Uganda can stand in isolation if we are to achieve the set development goals,” Dr Kaziimba said.

He advised the graduands to serve with humility and integrity at their stations of work, adding that today, offices and leadership positions require people who can still serve diligently with integrity to better their communities.

The Bishop of Ankole, Dr Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa, who was the guest speaker at the function, warned the graduands against getting involved in crime, alcoholism, drugs and deceit.

“If you landed on a seven-figure job what happens when you are given an eight-figure kick-up to inflate a procurement deal? You will get the money but for how long will you get away with the crime? But if you keep faithful to the company, chances are your brand will be known and there will be a price tag on you. Even in private business people, who are truthful and trustworthy are more likely to grow in their businesses and last in their business,” he said.

He added: “I can confidently say there are not many people to purposely exercise trustworthiness but in almost all cases, the untrustworthy never prosper that is a given. I have witnessed many people who have abused the opportunities given to them with the disease called arrivalism getting excited with position and power, resources.”

Some of the graduands were Mr Allan Chekwech, the Chief Sub Editor of Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) and the NMG-U head of current affairs production, Mr Raymond Mujuni.

Mr Chekwech graduated with a Master of Arts in Journalism and Media Studies while Mr Mujuni graduated with a Bachelor of Governance and International Relations.

In a related development, a graduand and his parent were killed in a car accident as they travelled from Mbale to Mukono for the ceremony.

The deceased was identified as Alex Khauka, an ICT graduand and his father Gidudu Siraj (50).

Witnesses told Daily Monitor that the deceased’s vehicle, a Toyota Noah, rammed into a Sino Truck which had broken down in the middle of the road.

Khauka died on the spot while Siraj was on arrival at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.