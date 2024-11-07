Kaziimba hails Madhvani Group over support

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, has hailed the Madhvani Group of companies for its continued support to religious establishments in the country and contributions towards projects aimed at social economic transformation of communities.

“I have come to personally express my gratitude to Kakira Sugar Limited and the Madhvani Group of Companies for their immense contributions to activities of various religious establishments in the country,” Archbishop Mugalu said.

The Archbishop made the comments on Tuesday while on a visit to Kakira Sugar Limited where he was received by the joint Managing Directors, Mayur Madhvani and Kamlesh Madhvani.

The prelate, who was escorted to Kakira by other Church of Uganda officials including Rev Moses Mugalu, Rev Johnson Kansime, Mr Adam Sadiki and Godwin Atukwatirire, toured the factory where he observed some of the processes involved in the manufacturing of sugar and other by-products .

Archbishop Kaziimba noted that the Madhvani Group looks to the wellbeing of the communities in which they operate by making regular scheduled donations to churches, orphanages, babies’ homes and homes for the destitute in Busoga Sub-region and other parts of the country.

The group usually donates building materials, foodstuffs, soap, sugar, diapers and toys, among others.

Mr Mayur Madhvani said:“For the Madhvani Group, corporate social responsibility activities are not just about one-off donations. They are a way to give back sustainably to the communities we serve, work and live in.”

