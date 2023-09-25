Kaziimba tips couples on responsible parenting

Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has advised married couples to be mindful of the number of children they produce, emphasising the importance of responsible parenting.

The cleric cautioned against having too many children that the couple cannot be adequately cared for, as this can be a disadvantage in raising them.

He challenged the misconception that having many children signifies wealth, emphasising that raising numerous children without proper education and care can become burdensome for both parents and the community.

“What do you gain from having numerous children if you cannot provide enough support in times of need? Having an excessive number of children that you are unable to afford to educate may eventually burden you as parents and become disruptive to the community,” Archbishop Kaziimba said on Saturday during his visit to the South Rwenzori Diocese, where he commissioned various projects, including the South Rwenzori Diocese Trinity Sacco and Liturgical Resource Centre.

He said a smaller, more manageable number of children, such as four or five allows parents to provide attention to each child’s needs, including their education.

He also discouraged couples from pressurising their spouses to have children of a specific gender, emphasizing that every child is a gift from God. He emphasised that it is not the sex of the child that should determine their inheritance but rather the love and care provided by parents.

He encouraged men not to worry about who would inherit their property and advised against gender-based competition in childbearing.

“I advise men, in particular, not to concern themselves with the issue of inheritance if they already have children. Above all, never discriminate among your children based on their gender. Women, especially co-wives, should avoid competing when it comes to childbirth. Such competition could lead to maternal mortality,” he said.

He further called on parents to equally attend to the upbringing of their children, noting that there has been a disproportionate focus on girls in various sectors, including education and advocacy. He urged parents to groom both boys and girls into responsible citizens to ensure they contribute positively to their families and communities.

Drawing parallels to sports, he remarked: “Just as well-groomed football players perform better, well-nurtured children will become valuable members of society.”

“The government is currently emphasising support for girls, and even church sermons predominantly focus on the girl child. But why prioritise girls exclusively? It’s important to remember that a neglected boy may grow up to marry your well-nurtured daughter and potentially become an irresponsible husband. It’s crucial to provide equal attention and grooming to both boys and girls,” he said.

Regarding poverty, Archbishop Kaziimba stressed the importance of hard work and agricultural practices in combating financial hardship at both individual and household levels.

He encouraged individuals to embrace agriculture as a potentially lucrative activity when done effectively. He also advocated for vocational skills development, such as carpentry, tailoring, and hairdressing, highlighting that these skills can provide a stable income regardless of age.

