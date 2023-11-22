Kaziimba urges Ugandans to pray for Uganda's crises

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has called upon Christians to pray over persistent challenges facing the country.

“If we seek God, challenges of the economic crisis, corruption and terrorists among others will be no more,” Kaziimba told journalists while addressing a press conference on the ongoing first provincial prayer convention at Uganda Martyrs Anglican Site in Namugongo.

“Without prayer, everything you do, either misfires, backfires or makes no fire. If there is anything we need as a country today, it can be summarized in three things; prayer, prayer and prayer,” the prelate emphasized.

The convention started on Wednesday and will end on November 25, running under the theme: "To whom shall we go?"- drawn from the biblical John 6:68.

“We are excited to welcome thousands of believers from all corners of the province. This convention is a unique opportunity for us to unite in prayer. It will revive the prayer lives of very many people and contribute to their spiritual growth," Kaziimba added.

He urged the faithful to physically go to Namugongo and pray for themselves and the country at large.

Church of Uganda Director of Mission and Outreach, Rev Simon Peter Ddembe Lya Yesu invited people from all religious denominations to participate and issued some guidelines for the gathering.

“This convention is not only for Anglicans but for all believers irrespective of your denomination. When you are coming, please carry at least a blanket to cover yourself in the night, some small money for upkeep and take extra care of your belongings. Participation is completely free. God's will is God's bill,” he noted on Wednesday.