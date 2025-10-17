Kazinda appeals to Chief Justice over delayed case

Jailed former Principal Accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Geofrey Kazinda, has written to Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo, urging him to expedite a ruling on his Supreme Court appeal, warning that further delays could see the case reassigned to a new panel, complicating his long-pending matter.

In an October 2 letter from his Luzira prison cell, Kazinda expressed concern that Justice Dollo, who presided over the panel handling his appeal, is set to retire on January 18, 2026, upon reaching the retirement age of 70.

He warned that a new panel could be appointed to hear his case if a decision is not delivered before Dollo leaves office.

“… I’m therefore pleading for your mercy and compassion in saving me a second reconstitution of a panel to determine the appeal by engaging the other justices with whom you heard the appeal on reconstitution to enable me to see beyond the agonising situation of five years of pending determination of the appeal,” Kazinda wrote.

He added: “I believe the members of the coram will appreciate that amid this pain and grief, although the toll of five years of waiting weighs heavily on me, I have been incredibly quiet and patient. I will be grateful when my plea is heard.”

Kazinda’s appeal arises from an August 7, 2020, judgment by the Constitutional Court, which halted proceedings against him on cases arising from his tenure as principal accountant at OPM.

The court ruled that continued prosecution constituted double jeopardy under Article 28(9) of the Constitution and ordered his immediate release from Luzira prison, where he has been incarcerated for 13 years.

Dissatisfied with the Constitutional Court’s decision, the Attorney General filed an appeal with the Supreme Court and sought to stay the release orders. It is this appeal by the Attorney General that has remained pending for the last five years, prompting Kazinda’s request for urgent intervention.

Kazinda was convicted on multiple charges, including abuse of office, forgery, embezzlement, ill-gotten enrichment, and causing financial loss to government.

In his letter, he described the delay in concluding his appeal as unbearable, saying that attempts to engage the registrar have been unsuccessful.

The letter to Chief Justice Dollo follows a similar appeal from concerned family members and friends, who have also petitioned the Judiciary to address the delays in delivering a ruling on Kazinda’s appeal. Mr James Ereemye Mawanda, the Judiciary public relations officer, downplayed Kazinda’s concerns.

“It’s the officer who retires, but not the office. I want to assure you that all pending judgments incidental to the retirement of the Chief Justice are being handled, so he should calm down,” Mr Mawanda said.