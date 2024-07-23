Kazinda asks Supreme Court to reinstate withdrawn case

Jailed former principal accountant of the Office of Prime Minister Geoffrey Kazinda has rejected the move by his lawyer and officers of the Attorney General’s office to cause the withdrawal of his application before the Supreme Court.

Kazinda now wants his withdrawn application reinstated and a panel of judges reconstituted to hear it.

The withdrawn application was mainly about Kazinda asking the Supreme Court to strike out an appeal by the government that was challenging the decision of the Constitutional Court, which ordered his immediate release for prosecuting him on multiple corruption charges with the same facts.

He reasons that the Attorney General appealed out of time and he should, therefore, not be listened to.

The contention

“The court (Supreme Court) reviews its decision and order issued on 11th July 2024 dismissing Constitutional Application no. 02 of 2022 and set aside the same,” reads in part Kazinda’s application before the Supreme Court dated July 18, 2024.

Adding: “…The purported consent between Counsel Musisi George and the Attorney General be set aside for lack of consent from the applicant (Kazinda). This court orders the hearing and determination of constitutional application no. 8 of 2021 before the determination of constitutional appeal no. 05/2020.”

About a fortnight ago, the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo dismissed Kazinda’s application after his lawyer, Mr Musisi, and the representative of the Attorney General, consented to withdraw the said application.

But Kazinda claims he didn’t give his consent to his lawyer before he acted the way he did.

According to Kazinda, he believes that his application would technically dispose of the Attorney General’s appeal challenging the earlier orders of the Constitutional Court that ordered for his immediate release for being filed out of time.

Past judgement

In August 2020, a majority judgment of the Constitutional Court held that the continuous prosecution of Kazinda amounted to double jeopardy within the meaning of Article 28 (9) of the Constitution, before ordering his release from Luzira prison where he has been incarcerated for nearly a decade.

The justices added that the numerous trials for offences similar in character amounts to a deprivation of the right to a fair hearing and contravenes Articles 28 (1) and (9) of the constitution.”