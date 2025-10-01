KCCA cracks down on littering ahead of city festival

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has resumed strict enforcement patrols to curb littering and maintain cleanliness across the city as it gears up for the highly anticipated City Festival.

The move is part of a broader campaign to ensure the city remains clean, welcoming, and safe for both residents and visitors.

KCCA Executive Director Hajati Sharifah Buzeki emphasized the importance of proactive measures ahead of the festival.

"We are committed to keeping Kampala clean. Our teams will patrol major streets, markets, and public spaces to ensure compliance with sanitation regulations. Littering will not be tolerated," she said.

The enforcement efforts will be complemented by public awareness campaigns aimed at educating residents on the proper disposal of waste and the importance of maintaining a clean environment.

"Cooperation from the community is key to achieving a litter-free city," Buzeki added.

Minister for Kampala Hajati Minsa Kabanda welcomed the initiative, noting that a clean city is not just a matter of pride but also of public health.

"Kampala hosts thousands of people every year during the City Festival. It is crucial that we present our city in the best possible way. A clean city promotes tourism, business, and the overall well-being of our citizens," Kabanda said.

The City Festival, which attracts visitors from across Uganda and beyond, will feature cultural displays, music performances, health services, and food exhibitions. Ms. Buzeki urged all residents and business owners along festival routes to comply with sanitation regulations and avoid activities that generate litter in public spaces.

"KCCA's enforcement teams are equipped to issue fines and take corrective measures against individuals or businesses that disregard the rules," she said. "This is not about punishment alone; it is about creating a culture of responsibility and pride in our city."

With a zero-tolerance approach to littering, KCCA aims to make Kampala a model city during high-profile events. Authorities are optimistic that with cooperation from residents, Kampala will host a safe, enjoyable, and clean City Festival for all.



