KCCA demolishes Busega market structures

The Ministry of Local Government together with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) have demolished structures, worth millions of shillings, to create space for the market parking yard.

The deputy executive director for KCCA, Mr David Luyimbazi, said the operation was conducted following an August 3 directive from the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja.

Mr Luyimbazi said the occupants were given the eviction notice immediately after the directive but they were reluctant to move.

“What happened was a government operation to put in place the directive of the Prime Minister of removing all the illegal structures in front of Busega market. The structures had no building permits and they were constructed in road reserves,” he said.

“The Prime Minister engaged them last month and other leaders, including resident district commissioners and them KCCA team have been engaging them and sensitising them to ensure that they evacuate the place peacefully. Even at the time of enforcing the eviction, people were given a chance to remove their property from the structures,” he added.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago condemned what he called illegal demolition of traders kiosks and buildings and explained that the land owners had petitioned court, challenging the Prime Minister’s directive and court had set October 21 for its ruling on the matter.

The Lord Mayor also indicated that the demolition was meant to preempt a planned fact-finding visit to the market. The political leadership of KCCA had planned to visit the market this week.

However, Mr Luyimbazi told this publication that whereas there is an ongoing court case concerning the ownership of the land, the eviction operation does not affect the proceedings of the court in any way.

“There are people who petitioned court claiming ownership of the land where people have been evicted. We are still waiting for the final court ruling and we shall abide by the outcomes accordingly,” Mr Luyimbazi said.

One of the affected residents, only identified as Gilbert, in an interview yesterday said the eviction was a surprise for them.

“I bought land here (Busega) in 2000 and I have lived here since then. The Prime Minister’s order demanded that we leave without compensation and that is why we opened up a court case to challenge her directive but it is unfortunate that all our property is demolished before the set date for the court ruling,” he said.

The Woman Member of Parliament for Kampala, Ms Shamim Malende, who was at the scene during the operation, called upon the affected residents to keep calm as she follows up the ongoing court case to ensure justice for the land owners.

The chairperson of Busega-Kigwanya village, Mr Pius Kabuye, said at least 200 people have been affected.

“The area had more than 200 people, most of whom were women and low income earners. Our only hope was the court ruling, which is this month. At this time, all the evicted people are jobless yet they have families to take care of and many of them cannot afford to rent a stall in the newly constructed market because most of them are running low income businesses,” Mr Kabuye said.