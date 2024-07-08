KCCA explains relocation of Mutesa II monument

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has revealed why the historic monument of King Edward Mutesa II was recently relocated from its original site at the junction of Speke Road and Nile Avenue.

According to the KCCA's acting Head of Public and Corporate Affairs, Mr Daniel Nuweabine, the monument was moved to make way for road works aimed at improving traffic flow in the city.

"We consulted with Buganda Kingdom officials and agreed to relocate the monument to a triangular space next to Serena Hotel and Imperial Royale Hotel," he explained on Monday.

The junction at Speke Road and Nile Avenue will be replaced with a signalised junction, part of KCCA's efforts to phase out city roundabouts and construct 27 signalized junctions to address chronic traffic jams.

For city tour guide Miti Kinawola, the monument's relocation came as a shock.

"This has been one of the best sites for my tourists," he said, gazing at the bare stand where the monument once stood. "I hope it was relocated and not vandalised."

The monument, unveiled in 2007, was funded by city businessman Gordon Wavamuno, Bank of Uganda, and KCCA. It showed King Mutesa II standing on a pedestal, dressed in UK military fatigue, a nod to his training as a Queen's grenadier guard in the UK.

King Mutesa II, the 35th king of Buganda Kingdom, served as Uganda's first President from 1962 to 1966 and King of Buganda from 1939 to 1969. His legacy lives on through his son, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, the current king of Uganda's largest monarchy.

As KCCA continues to transform Kampala's infrastructure, the relocated monument will remain a significant historical landmark, honouring the memory of a king who played a vital role in Uganda's history.