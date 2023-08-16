KCCA fails to collect Shs31b in four years





Authorities at the Kampala Capital City Authority this week said they continue to face stiff challenges with collection of revenue resulting mainly from manpower and other logistical limitations.

Monitor has established that over the last four years, the authority has consistently recorded deficits against set targets, with about Shs292 billion being collected against a cumulative target of Shs323.5 billion.

The resulting Shs31.5 billion shortfall over the period was largely blamed on staffing shortages and limited means of transportation, which leaves enforcement officers constrained and unable to effectively carry out their roles.

This under performance is captured in a recent special value-for-money audit report compiled by the Office of the Auditor General on KCCA’s revenue management. During the period under audit, KCCA, through its Directorate of Revenue Collection (DRC), collected Shs74.6 billion against a target of Shs89.6 billion in the 2018/2019 financial year, and Shs57.5 billion against an expected Shs70.1 billion the following year.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020/2021, the authority managed to collect Shs74.5 billion off a target of Shs74.7 billion. In the last financial year, Shs85.4 billion was registered against the target of Shs89.4 billion.

Overall, the audit established that while KCCA “has initiated and implemented interventions like automation of its business processes … aimed at enhancing revenue collection, operational challenges [mean that] the authority still experiences challenges in the performance in revenue management”.

For instance, out of the sampled revenue sources, building fees and Local Hotel Tax (LHT) registered the highest performance gap of 64 percent and 21 percent, respectively.

“Building fees and LHT consistently performed low over the three years. A review of the DRC annual reports revealed that this was due to setting low targets for these two sources, improved vigilance in monitoring, increased rate of building fees, and increased constructions,” the AG reported.

Early in the week, KCCA’s director for revenue collection, Mr Robert Nowere, however, said some of the audit analysis was not correct because the report scored DRC poorly in areas where they actually performed well.

“It is not true that building fees registered a performance gap. Actually, building fees performed best in the FY2021/2022 in terms of growth by yielding Shs8.22 billion against Shs4.57 billion which was collected in FY2020/2021, and against the target of Shs2.75 billion for that year,” he said.

The AG’s report notes that KCCA’s major source of revenue; property rates, faced a Shs11.3 billion shortfall after it only collected Shs143.2 billion against the target of Shs154.5 billion.

Revenue collected through business licensing amounted to Shs60.1 billion, only slightly less than the target of Shs60.4 billion. Local service tax surpassed expection at Shs48.8 billion compared to the target of Shs47.8 billion.

At least Shs23.3 billion was collected as ground rates, which was a rather poor result given that KCCA had hoped to bank Shs35.3 billion from this sector. The same poor result was registered under LHT, which amounted to Shs6.7 billion compared to the Shs9.7 billion figure indicated for the period.

Auditor General John Muwanga’s report also pointed out that the authority is losing money because some of the existing laws do not cover potentially lucrative business facets, allowing companies to exploit the loopholes to avoid paying necessary fees to KCCA.

“In addition, the absence of appropriate legal instruments to support collection from outdoor advertising and market dues hindered the DRC from collecting revenue from this source,” he said.

Another criticism was that the set revenue targets were not based on the actual revenue potential/revenue forecast of KCCA as determined by its directorate of revenue collection.

Arrears recovery

Another point of weakness pointed out in the audit report is low recovery levels in respect to revenue arrears. Auditors found that in the last four years, KCCA has persistently registered huge increases in uncollected arrears, jumping from Shs55.5 billion in the 2018/2019 financial year to Shs188.7 billion two years later.

“….Although the authority set annual arrears recoveries targets, the targets were very low compared to the outstanding arrears at the financial year’s end, with no provisions for bad debts,” the report noted.

The recovery rate again dropped in subsequent financial years. For example, a Shs1.9 billion variance was registered when KCCA failed to recover the target of Shs5.2 billion in FY2019/2020. About Shs6.2 billion was recovered the next year compared to an anticipated Shs10.9 billion.

“Interviews with management revealed that the failure to recover arrears was further attributed to limitations in enforcement. A review of the DRC reports revealed that the recovery activities are only focused on a few revenue sources and divisions,” the report adds.

It also observed that “… in FY2020/2021, the recovery activities were only limited to property rates, LST, ground rent and street parking in Central, Makindye and Nakawa divisions. No recovery activities were undertaken in Rubaga and Kawempe divisions”.

Mr Nowere explained that low arrears recoveries was due to low compliance levels and staffing gaps.

“You know our taxpayers, very few will voluntarily pay thus you will need enough staff whom we don’t have. As KCCA, we have embarked on massive sensitisation of our taxpayers to ensure they pay as we wait for the recruitment,” he said.

The revenue collection directorate has also been facing funding gaps in the four years under review. In the audit report, Mr Muwanga said the directorate received Shs4.7 billion out of the total Shs5.2 billion which was allocated between 2018 and 2022.

View from KCCA

Mr Nowere said the authority is addressing most of the issues raised by the Auditor General, except the staffing gaps, which can only be resolved after the government lifts an existing ban on recruitment of new staff.

“On setting targets, we are engaging both internally and externally. Internally, we discuss with the Directorate of Treasury Services and the one for Strategies. We take these proposals to the board for further discussion. Externally, we are engaging with the Ministry of Finance and this has seen our revenue collections increasing,” he said.

The official points at the substantial improvement realised this year as evidence of progress.

“We collected a record Shs104 billion in the FY2022/2023, with Shs52.9 billion from property taxes, which have been registering the biggest arrears. We are projecting to collect Shs115 billion in this particular financial year,” he said.

To achieve its objectives, the Auditor General advised KCCA to treat sensitisation as a continuous process to create awareness among taxpayers, which will enhance revenue collection through voluntary compliance.