KCCA festival returns with focus on culture, innovation

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has announced the return of the Kampala City Festival, set to take place on October 5, 2025, at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

The festival, which was first held in 2012 to mark Uganda's 50th Independence Anniversary, aims to celebrate the city's culture, history, and diversity.

According to Ms. Sheila Birungi, Chairperson of the Kampala City Festival 2025, the event will focus on three key pillars: culture, innovation, and sustainability.

"The main aim is to celebrate the city's culture, history, and diversity," she said. "Kampala has always been a hub for art, music, and business, which reflects its resilience."

The theme for the 2025 festival is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly the goal to "make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable."

The festival will feature a morning procession, exhibitions, and various activities, including sports games, live music shows, tree-planting campaigns, health camps, a "No Litter Day," and a "Car-Free Day."

KCCA Executive Director Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki emphasized the significance of reviving the festival, saying it is a unifying event that brings together Kampala's diverse population.

"The people of Kampala have gone without this celebration for a long time," she said. "This festival allows us to reconnect with our city, our heart and soul."

The festival is expected to attract a large turnout, with the target audience including the general public, government ministries, departments, and agencies, and the private sector. International tourists are also expected to join in the celebrations.

State Minister for Kampala, Kabuye Kyofatogabye, echoed the sentiments, stating that Kampala is the heartbeat of Uganda and a vital tourism hub.

"The KCCA Festival serves as a unifying force, bringing together people from all walks of life," he said.

The Buganda Kingdom's Minister for Sports and Youth, Robert Sserwanga, said Kampala has always been a source of joy for the country, and the return of the festival only reinforces that identity.

"As a kingdom, we fully support this celebration," he said. "The cultural component of the festival speaks volumes to us, and we expect large turnouts."

Festival partner packages and fees

KCCA has unveiled several partnership tiers for businesses and institutions that wish to participate in or sponsor the festival. The payment categories include:

Platinum – Shs200 million

Diamond – Shs150 million

Gold – Shs75 million

Emerald – Shs20 million

Silver – Shs10 million

Bronze – Shs5 million

Copper – Shs100,000

Wanainchi (Individual category) Shs 50,000





