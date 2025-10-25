KCCA gives vendors 7-day ultimatum to vacate streets

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to traders operating in unauthorised areas, including roads, walkways, and other non-gazetted spaces, to vacate or face enforcement action.

The directive, announced in a public notice dated October 24, 2025, aims to restore trade order, improve public safety, and promote a clean, organized, and livable city.

According to KCCA Spokesperson Daniel Nuwabine, the enforcement operation will officially begin on Friday, October 31, 2025, focusing on the Central Business District, particularly areas like Ben Kiwanuka Street, Luwuum Street, Namirembe Road, Nakivubo Road, Allen Road, and Kikuubo Lane.

"This operation is not meant to punish anyone but to ensure public safety and restore order in the city," Nuwabine emphasized, reassuring traders that the move is intended to benefit the community.

To support vendors affected by this directive, the government has made available over 2,320 free workspaces in KCCA-owned markets across the city. "The government has made available trading spaces in various KCCA-managed markets across the city," Nuwabine said, encouraging traders to take advantage of these spaces.

Traders interested in securing a stall are required to apply through the Market Allocation Committees and Market Administrators, who have been instructed to expedite the allocation process.

"Vendors are required to present an LC1 introduction letter and a copy of their National ID when applying for a stall," he added, noting that the spaces are completely free of charge.

KCCA has identified several markets with available spaces, including Nakawa Market (100 spaces), Luzira Market (120 spaces), and Ntinda New Market (100 spaces) in Nakawa Division; Usafi Market (1,000 spaces), City Abattoir (250 spaces), and Kamwokya Market (250 spaces) in Central Division; and Busega Market (500 spaces) in Lubaga Division.

In addition to relocating traders, KCCA has imposed an immediate ban on food preparation and vending using charcoal stoves (sigiri) or other fire-generating equipment in taxi parks and along city streets, citing serious fire hazards that endanger lives and property.

"We encourage all vendors to take advantage of the free market spaces available," Nuwabine said, appealing to the public to cooperate with the exercise. He assured that enforcement teams would act with fairness and professionalism.

Nuwabine reaffirmed the KCCA's commitment to creating a safe, organized, and inclusive trading environment for all city dwellers, underscoring the importance of collaboration in achieving this goal.



