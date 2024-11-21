KCCA halts Ham’s construction on Jugula drainage channel after public outrage

Officials from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) yesterday agreed with the management of Ham Enterprises Ltd to halt the ongoing construction activities on Jugula drainage channel in Nakivubo, Kampala following public uproar.

The agreement was reached after a guided tour around the drainage channel on Wednesday where KCCA led by its acting executive director, Mr Frank Rusa and Ham Enterprise by its proprietor Hamis Kiggundu.

“In order for us to have a thorough assessment, we have asked Ham to first halt all forms of development pending our professional team of engineers assessment who will give advice on what needs to be done to ensure that we do not undermine the water drainage system at a time when Kampala is experiencing a serious drainage issues which we are working hard to restore the situation,” Mr Rusa told reporters after the visit.

The tour followed the Tuesday closed door meeting at KCCA where authorities summoned Mr Kiggundu over allegations that his ongoing developments had not only worsened the City’s flooding challenges but also blocked the way to the historic Catholic Church at St Balikuddembe market.

The meeting also followed public uproar after Owino market vendors’ merchandise worth millions of shilling got destroyed by floods that soaked their stalls.

During the meeting ta KCCA, Mr Kiggundu informed officials that the ongoing constructions were in line with the guidelines that were issued to him by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) since the recently renovated Nakivubo stadium had been selected to aid in the 2027 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) competitions which shall be jointly hosted by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

“Nakivubo stadium has been chosen to participate in the 2027 Afcon and despite the fact that I have done a very good job inside, the outside is still lacking, including factors like surface running wastage that should be taken care of. It was within the guidance of the CAF team that came here and said that we should ensure that surface water run from under the surface,” he said.

He offered to fund the construction of the drainage channel, in case KCCA is constrained with the funding, arguing that the construction works need to be finished before CAF officials visit to assess the stadium’s readiness starting December.

During yesterday’s tour, Mr Rusa said that the developer will halt the construction until a team of KCCA engineers deployed to assess the projects, come up with the final report that will guide their next course of action.

“We were particular to understand whether the recent floods that affected business people were occasioned by Ham developments and that is why we are here with the engineers,” he said.



Adding, “Dr Ham has also agreed with the leadership of the Church to put up a motorable way that will give worshipers access to the church and as KCCA we commend this because people have to remain with access to their church.”

After the tour, Mr Kiggundu said, “I am happy that the new KCCA executive director does not work based on speculation, they have taken a practical step to come on ground and make a physical assessment so that we can solve the problem fully from a realistic point of view. We need developments but we need to do it under the law, and no one is above the law that’s why we are all here.”