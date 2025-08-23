KCCA halts Ham’s Nakivubo channel project amid legal, environmental concerns

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has ordered an immediate halt to construction along the Nakivubo Drainage Channel by city businessman Hamis Kiggundu, following public concern over legality and environmental safety.

The decision came after widespread criticism of a project that would cover the historic drainage channel and allow property development above it.

President Museveni had previously endorsed the initiative in a letter dated August 2, 2025, instructing the Prime Minister to facilitate Kiggundu’s plan, calling it “imaginative and simple” and noting the channel’s existing misuse and blockages.

KCCA Deputy Executive Director Benon Kigenyi said the authority met Kiggundu and instructed an immediate stop to ongoing works.

“We instructed him to halt all activities that are ongoing without the requisite statutory guidance and permission,” Kigenyi said.

He added that under KCCA supervision, Kiggundu must remove debris, ensure storm water flows freely, and maintain the hoarded section to prevent flooding and danger to human life.

The project has drawn sharp criticism from city leadership and environmentalists. Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago said, “We are witnessing a breakdown of state structures, system failure, and decay of institutional governance. What Mr Museveni did undermines the powers of city leadership; he has invested himself in a city planner who now vets the plans.”

Environmentalist Benedict Ntale described the plan as disastrous.

“I have never seen any drainage in the world with a building on top. If this is done in Uganda, it will be disastrous. Management will be hard, especially in case of spillover, since even open drainage systems are blocked,” Ntale warned.

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema), the government body responsible for regulating construction in wetlands, confirmed that the project had not been approved.

“We have received a project brief from the developer. The project is still under review. No decision has been made, and it will be studied thoroughly before any approval,” said Naomi Karekaho, head of communications at Nema.

Lukwago vows legal action against Ham Kiggundu over Nakivubo channel project

On Friday, the Parliament Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (Cosase) summoned senior government officials and Kiggundu to explain alleged irregularities.

Those called include Minister for Internal Affairs Gen Kahinda Otafiire, Minister for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs Minsa Kabanda, Inspector General of Police Abas Byakagaba, KCCA Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki, Lord Mayor Lukwago, KCCA Council Speaker Zahara Luyirika, and Kiggundu himself.

Cosase said “the inquiry will clarify whether the redevelopment was legally sanctioned and whether oversight by KCCA and other agencies was properly executed.”

Committee members are also expected to investigate governance lapses that allowed the project to proceed despite public objections.

The halt marks a temporary pause in a project that has divided opinion, raising questions over executive authority, urban planning, environmental protection, and governance in Uganda’s capital city.