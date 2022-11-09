KCCA, Japan ink deal to construct traffic control centre

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Japan International Agency [JICA] on Tuesday signed a ground breaking deal for the construction of the traffic control centre in Uganda’s capital.

The signing of the ¥2.44 billion (approximately Shs63 billion) deal follows a partnership that was forged between KCCA and JICA in 2015 with the intention of decongesting and controlling traffic flow in Kampala metropolitan area.

The project dubbed MODERATO will also see upgrade of 27 Central Business District [CBD) junctions by signalisation and removal of five roundabouts in Kampala, including Rwenzori Courts, Grand Imperial, Mulago, Mulago Mortuary and Kubbiri, among others.

KCCA executive director, Ms Dorothy Kisakka said they have had studies that suggest that the traffic congestion within and out of Kampala has continuously led to reduced productivity of the city workforce and business owners, increased commuter fares, road maintenance costs and air pollution, among others.

“We want to build a smart city; a transformational initiative focused on enhancing service delivery, improving the efficiency of our systems and propelling KCCA towards achieving its strategic plan. The traffic control centre and streaming of traffic flow is yet another of the various examples of leveraging technology twinned with infrastructure for our people’s wellbeing”, she added.