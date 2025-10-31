KCCA joins global cities to tackle urban challenges

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has joined other global cities in a new initiative aimed at addressing the growing challenges of urbanisation, climate change, and sustainable development. This was revealed during the signing of the joint statement of the Parliamentary Movement of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) at the Moscow Parliamentary Centre in Russia.

KCCA’s executive director Sharifah Buzeki, reaffirmed the city’s commitment to learning and cooperation under the new framework.

“While Kampala continues to face challenges such as congestion, inadequate infrastructure, and rapid urbanisation, partnerships like the BRICS Capitals Movement provide vital opportunities to share experiences and innovative solutions,” she said

Ms Buzeki stressed the importance of collaboration in building inclusive and sustainable cities for future generations. She said the movement, which brings together major capitals from the BRICS network and their partners, seeks to create a direct platform for collaboration among cities facing similar urban pressures.

“These include infrastructure development, digital urban governance, and climate-resilient planning. The new platform is designed to supplement traditional diplomacy by fostering cooperation and partnerships at the municipal level, where cities often feel the first and hardest impact of global crises,” she added

The Chairman of the Moscow City Duma, Mr Aleksey Shaposhnikov, emphasised the growing need for united city action.

Mr Shaposhnikov said major cities across the world face similar obstacles from rising populations and shrinking green spaces to inefficient transport systems and digital inequalities. The Ugandan delegation will continue to St Petersburg, Russia, where they will join other BRICS nations for the BRICS Municipal Forum on October 31. The forum is expected to focus on strengthening local governance, resilience building, and innovative financing models for urban development.

The high-level event attracted prominent leaders, including Russia’s Deputy Chairpersons of the Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev and Inna Svyatenko

Uganda’s Ambassador to Russia, Moses Kizige, also attended alongside officials from Minsk, Brasilia, Havana, Addis Ababa, Tehran, and Tshwane.