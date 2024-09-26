KCCA labourers dance to the tune of Kisaka’s exit

Casual workers at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) have welcomed the sacking of three top officials, accusing them of being behind their salary delays.

KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka, her deputy, David Luyimbazi, and the Director of Public Health and Environment, Dr Daniel Okello, were dismissed by the President on Tuesday, faulting them for criminal negligence over the Kiteezi landfill collapse, which led to the death of more than 30 people.

The more than 300 casual workers gathered at the Independence Monument grounds in Kampala yesterday morning to express their gratitude to the President over the move.

Armed with brooms, spades, sacks and reflector jackets, the thrilled casual workers carried placards on which were inscribed words such as ‘tormentors’ and ‘God has been on our side.....Mr Museveni, we stand with you......Kampala must shine.’

The group came from the city’s divisions of Central, Makindye, Nakawa, Rubaga and Kawempe.

Among others, the workers faulted Ms Kisaka of delaying paying their salaries, failing to provide them with personal protective equipment, and non-remittance of their National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contributions.

“These people are working hard but they are being chased out of houses over rent arrears and their children are not going to school, but all these are consequences of non-payment by KCCA under Ms Kisaka,” said Mr Bob Nyanzi, the chairperson of Rubaga Division Sacco.

Mr Nyanzi added that the former KCCA boss unfairly treated the old Saccos in favour of 7 Hills “a Sacco that was started during her tenure.”

Ms Kulthum Chandiru, a street sweeper in Kampala Central Division, said: “Our children have resorted to being street kids because of Kisaka, we thank the President for responding to our cries.”

Ms Chandiru added: “KCCA under Ms Musisi [Jennifer, former KCCA executive director] paid casual workers on time and also engaged them on regular basis to listen to their concerns, which has not been the case with the leadership of Ms Kisaka.”

However, the casual workers argue that their hopes for better leadership are likely to be cut short if the President stops at firing the three errant officials, urging him to widen investigations into the entire Authority.

Some of the Kampala Capital City Authority street cleaners celebrating the sacking of the executive director of KCCA Dorothy Kisaka, her Deputy David Luyimbazi and director of public health Daniel Okello at the Independence monument in Kampala on September 25, 2024. The cleaners say that they have endured several months of work without pay and they did nothing. PHOTO / ABUBAKER LUBOWA

“The President should not throw away the broom he used to sweep (Ms) Kisaka out of office, many of her accomplices are still inside City Hall, let the investigation be wide so that no one is spared,” said Mr Livingstone Geso, of supervisor of Rubaga Division casual workers.

Appeal to Kisaka’s successors

As the government prepares to name the interim leadership at KCCA, casual workers have urged the successors of Ms Kisaka to start by reviewing the available files and petitions to ensure that their salary arrears are cleared on time.

“We also want to be given personal protective equipment as well as uniting us, because Kisaka has left us divided,” Mr Nyanzi said.

Other demands to the incoming leadership include; ensuring that NSSF remittances are made for all workers, renewal of contracts for all the Saccos as well as reviewing their salaries.

Addressing the casual workers, KCCA spokesperson Daniel Nuwabiine assured them that the arrangements to clear their salary arrears are underway, urging them to stay calm as the authority waits for the new leadership.