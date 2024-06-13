KCCA lauds Aga Khan for extending health, education services to Kampala

The Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has commended the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) for extending high-quality healthcare and education services to the city.

Ms Dorothy Kisaka, who received Mr Amin Mawji, the diplomatic representative of AKDN in Uganda at the KCCA offices in Kampala on Monday, said: “The Aga Khan’s beautiful infrastructure and focus on people’s wellbeing fit into the Kampala Smart City agenda.”

Ms Kisaka said they discussed several issues including the ongoing construction of the Aga Khan University teaching hospital that aims to establish a centre of excellence for health and education.

She said the project aligns with the smart city agenda for Kampala, which focuses on three core pillars of technology, infrastructure, and people’s wellbeing.

“In line with the green evolution that promotes the coexistence of nature with the built-up environment, the Aga Khan is intentionally creating this balance. They have preserved the greenery and also created the micro-forest concept in the city,” Ms Kisaka said.

“The smart city promotes the coexistence of the concrete jungle with greenery beautification. Education and healthcare are critical needs for urban dwellers and these will be additional first-class facilities that will benefit the city dwellers,” she said.

Mr Mawji said the recent ecological efforts at the Nakawa site include planting of a micro-forest with 250 trees and also to identify at least 10 other sites across Kampala for similar projects.

Mr Mawji lauded President Museveni for providing the land for setting up the project.

“I also want to thank KCCA for the construction of the roads; Old Port Bell Road is progressing well,” Mr Mawji said.

He said the university building and student housing are both expected to be completed and inaugurated by the end of this month.

Recently, the Aga Khan University Teaching Hospital inaugurated the Nakawa Specialty Centre on the Old Port Bell Road in Nakawa, Kampala.

The centre offers advanced medical services, including chemotherapy, dialysis, and diagnostic imaging such as CT scans, mammography, neurophysiology, and ultrasound.