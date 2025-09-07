KCCA launches sanitation drive to keep Kampala smart

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has embarked on a corporate social responsibility initiative to keep the city smart and clean.

During a recent cleaning exercise, the Executive Director of KCCA, Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki, highlighted the Authority's commitment to building a smart city through improved health management, drainage works, and community-led sanitation initiatives.

Buzeki explained that KCCA has prioritized major drainage channels in Rubaga Division due to their connection to several smaller water channels.

"We came two weeks back and assessed the drainage channel, and we immediately fixed a program for cleaning. We are also working with communities, since they are the main beneficiaries of this project," she said.

The ED warned residents against indiscriminate garbage dumping in drainage channels, saying offenders will be arrested and prosecuted. "We have removed a lot of garbage from the channels, which has been affecting water flow in the city," she added.

Hajjat Buzeki also highlighted the lack of public toilets in some communities, which has hindered the city's sanitation campaign. Dr. Sarah Zawedde, KCCA's Director of Public Health, emphasized that the Authority is advancing corporate social responsibility programs to improve hygiene, particularly in slum areas.

"Our main focus is to teach the community how they can keep their neighborhoods safe from sanitation-related diseases. We don’t just clean for them; we sensitize them so that they maintain good hygiene even in our absence," Zawedde said.

She noted that slum communities are densely populated, but many residents still take health for granted due to ignorance. Zawedde revealed that during sanitation drives, KCCA engages residents to identify challenges they face in maintaining proper hygiene.

The Authority is introducing a garbage sorting system to reduce the amount of waste dumped at collection sites. "We want garbage management to start at the source. Sorting can also contribute to national revenue," Zawedde explained.

KCCA has deployed door-to-door agents to educate the public on waste management practices. Ms. Scovia Namawejje, a resident of Rubaga Division, commended KCCA's hygiene campaigns, saying they have helped improve community health standards.

However, Namawejje noted that some residents remain reluctant to embrace sanitation initiatives. "Some of our colleagues are still ignorant about sanitation because of cultural differences, especially in slum areas with mixed tribes. KCCA should carry out routine checkups to ensure these programs are not abandoned," she said.

KCCA was established under the Kampala Capital City Act, 2010 to streamline service delivery, promote good governance, and develop Kampala into a modern, vibrant, and sustainable city. One of its core responsibilities is health and sanitation management, including drainage works, garbage collection, and enforcement of public health regulations.

Through community-centered programs, KCCA seeks to reduce flooding, improve waste management, and enhance living conditions in densely populated divisions such as Rubaga, Kawempe, and Makindye.



