KCCA local revenue hits Shs114 billion

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has recorded a significant increase in revenue collection, with the highest amount collected in the last financial year (2023/2024), according to the authority’s executive director.

While briefing journalists on the achievements and plans for this financial year at City Hall in Kampala yesterday, Ms Dorothy Kisaka said the Authority collected a total of Shs114.3b, representing a 11.36 percent increment. The target for the 2023/2024 financial year was Shs102.6b.

“This is a big achievement, and we believe that this is due to technological advancement in revenue collection. This number is going to rise even more. All revenue sources are now automated, as we aspire to further enhance our collection capabilities for a sustainable city,” Ms Kisaka, who was flanked by other KCCA directors, said.

She said the revenue collected will enable KCCA to invest in crucial projects such as road rehabilitation, street lighting, drainage improvement, waste management, technology advancement, and infrastructure development.

Other achievements made by KCCA include supporting more than 1,200 vulnerable children through street rescue, rehabilitation, and settlement programmes.

Ms Kisaka said 308 of the children were enrolled in primary school in Karamoja and at least 40 child traffickers were convicted at the City Hall court.

She said they have also installed 20 garbage skips, 132 litter bins, and expanded garbage truck fleet from 30 to 40 trucks.

She added that their target is to have 99 trucks and establish a Kampala traffic control centre at City Hall.

On economic empowerment, the KCCA executive director revealed that a total of Shs9.6b has been disbursed to 9,677 beneficiaries in 99 parishes.

Ms Kisaka said during the 2024/2025 financial year, the authority will focus on infrastructure development, technology advancement and the wellbeing of the people.

“Our goal is to complete the 80 kilometers under Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project, among others. A few are finished, but we want to finish at least 41 roads, including the fully equipping of the Kampala Traffic Control Centre to further alleviate traffic congestion,” she said.

Other areas of focus include recycling waste, providing agricultural extension advisory services to at least 2,000 farmers and establishing five demonstration sites in the city.

Ms Kisaka said KCCA is fast-tracking the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Programme to improve the road network around the city.

“We are accordingly signalising 27 junctions across the city to ease congestion and improve road safety. Construction is already underway at key roundabouts including Mulago Roundabout, Funeral Home, Kubiri and they are signalising other areas on Nakawa-Jinja Road, Bombo Road, and Kira Road,” she said.

She added that plans are under way to construct new classroom blocks at several primary schools. These include Nakivubo Primary School (nine classrooms), Mpererwe Primary School (six), Kasubi Family Primary School (nine).

Some secondary schools are also undergoing renovation which includes removal of asbestos, renovation of classrooms and construction of a seed secondary school in Kawempe.

Security issue

Responding to the security concerns in the city, Mr David Luyimbazi, KCCA’s deputy executive director, said they are streamlining the boda boda industry to curb crime in the city.

Mr Luyimbazi said they are considering banning the establishment of boda boda stages near financial institutions to protect bank clients against notorious robbers.