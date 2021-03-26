KCCA names most risky roads during rainy season

By Franklin Draku More by this Author

In December 2019, five people were killed by floods in Kampala after a downpour.

The dead included a police officer, an army officer and three others.

Earlier on May 26, 2019, eight other people died in a similar manner.

The floods hit many parts of the capital, cut off roads and destroyed several property in Kampala and surrounding areas of Bwaise, Nateete, Nalukolongo, Bugolobi, Nakawa ,Industrial Area, and Kyambogo. About 500 households were affected.

Following these incidents, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) carried out a risk assessment and identified the most dangerous or risky roads that are vulnerable to floods during rainy season.

Based on the findings of the assessment, on March 24, 2021, KCCA issued a warning to Kampala residents about the flood hotspots and warned road users and residents.

This comes shortly after the Uganda weather authorities forecast that the country will be seeing more heavy rain characterised by flooding, strong winds, and lightning.

“Due to the current heavy rain, the public is warned that there will be a number of inconveniences from flooding i.e. submerging some of our roads and collapse of our aged infrastructure. Further, our transport infrastructure will be directly or indirectly damaged during these weather conditions posing a threat to human safety and causing significant disruption,” a KCCA public notice states.

“This arises from an inefficient storm water drainage system that is intended to manage overland flow. Government is organising funding to implement the Kampala Drainage Master Plan, which is intended to solve this problem,” the notice added.

Damaged roads

Many city roads are in poor state with potholes and a big number have been washed away.

Last week, a drainage channel at Mukwano Road roundabout that was completed last month caved in. The public accused Uganda National Roads Authority, KCCA officials, and contractors of connivance to do shoddy work on the channel.

One Twitter user, Mr Keith Ahumuza, posted that such shoddy works points to the issue of bad governance that Uganda is grappling with.

“The events playing out in our country currently from debts, injustices, corruption scandals, substandard works, and judicial issues are fruits of the kind of system that has been sown. Africa’s problem is not its people but the governance systems. God has His way of embarrassing,” he tweeted.

Ms Sharon Keitesi, another Twitter user, drew parallels with Tanzania, noting that if such had happened there, heads would have rolled at KCCA.

“If this had happened in Tanzania under the late Magufuli leadership, all the KCCA engineering team would be in jail but since this is Uganda, that’s normal and it cannot make any of the concerned authorities panic,” she tweeted.

A flooded section in Makindye Division, Kampala, on July 6, 2020. PHOTO/RACHEL MABALA

On their part, the city authorities said: “There were defects on the recently completed works by one of our contractors on a Nakivubo Channel section at Mukwano Roundabout on Sixth Street, Industrial Area. The contractor, who undertook the failed works, shall be required to remedy according to the contract.”

“We appeal to the public to take precautions while using public infrastructure during the rainy season as government puts in place mechanisms to improve it,” a KCCA statement read.

Hopeful

Kampala drainage master plan

The city authorities completed the new Kampala Drainage Master Plan in December 2017.

According to a report to Parliament, the master plan provides structural measures to improve the city drainage and non-structural measures such as improving solid waste management and promoting use of green/pervious compounds to absorb floods.

KCCA officials say the implementation will cost $208m (about Shs758.6 billion). It is not clear if the funding for the master plan has been secured.

Flood hotspots in Kampala

Nakawa Division:

•Jinja Road (Game-Shoprite, Banda-Moil, Banda-Yoshino) •Lugogo By-pass (Cricket Oval)

•Kyambogo Junction (Unra)

•Katogo-Mbuya

•Kasokoso Bridge

Central Division:

•Clock Tower

•Seventh Street

Makindye Division:

•Gaba Road (Sunga Soya)

•Kibuli Road (Police Station)

•Mukwano Road

•Cape Road Munyonyo

•Bukejje-Mayanja Drain

•Gapco Nsambya

Kawempe Division:

•Nsooba Road (Motegil section)

•Bombo Road (Kubiri Roundabout)

•Mulago Roundabout

