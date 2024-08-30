KCCA outlines conditions for new garbage dumping site 

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has outlined strict conditions for a new dumping site to replace the collapsed Kiteezi landfill.

The KCCA Executive Director, Ms Dorothy Kisaka said the conditions rotate around the size of land required, location and distance among other requirements.

"The new site must be over 100 acres, not located along main roads, and at least 30 kilometres away from Kampala," she said during a sensitization meeting for Smart City Ambassadors at Kitante Primary School on Thursday.

"It should also be far from residential areas, with a half-kilometre buffer zone to protect residents. We want a safe place where we can prepare sufficiently so that we dump our garbage in the short term as we prepare to go to the next level of turning waste into energy," she added.

Ms Kisaka highlighted the urgency of finding a new dumping site, as the current temporary sites are costly and distant.

"We need to explore the whole journey from the place where the rubbish is generated, the household, the business place, the marketplace, the health centre and the school. We need to sort waste into three categories: biodegradable materials for manure, plastics and polythene bags, and glass and metals. This will help us utilize waste effectively and reduce the burden on our dumping sites," she noted.

Mr Kisaka commended the Smart City Ambassadors for their efforts in mobilising and sensitising city residents about proper waste management.