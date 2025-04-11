KCCA rescues 175 street children, arrests 18 adults in crackdown on urban trafficking

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has rescued 175 street children and arrested 18 adults suspected of using minors to beg, following an operation carried out in the Central Business District on April 10.

The crackdown was conducted under the Kampala Capital City Child Protection Ordinance, 2022, which targets child abuse, trafficking, and street begging in the city.

According to KCCA spokesperson Mr Daniel Nuwabine, the rescued minors have been transferred to Koblin Youth Children Centre in Napak District, where they will receive counselling, rehabilitation, and support for reintegration into their communities.

“This operation took place in the Central Business District where we rescued 175 persons of which 18 were adults with 25 babies and the rest were children under 18 years,” Mr Nuwabine said.

He noted that investigations revealed many of the children had been trafficked into Kampala, particularly from Eastern Uganda.

“What we found out was deeply concerning, a large number of children had been trafficked from Eastern Uganda while 22 came from other parts of the country,” he added.

The 18 arrested adults are alleged to have been exploiting the children for begging, a practice now criminalised under the ordinance. The law stipulates that using children to beg is punishable by a fine of two currency points or imprisonment for up to six months.

KCCA enforcement team with one of the women arrested during the arrest on April 10, 2025. Photo/Courtesy

The ordinance prohibits members of the public from giving money, food, or clothing to street children, arguing that such acts encourage them to remain on the streets. Parents or guardians whose children are found loitering are also held liable under the law.

KCCA’s enforcement team collaborated with probation and welfare officers during the rescue mission.

Mr Nuwabine said that operations to rescue street children will continue in the coming weeks as part of a broader initiative to improve safety and child welfare in Kampala.