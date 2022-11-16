KCCA retakes Kiseka market, vendors to seek legal action

A group of vendors have vowed to go to court after Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) repossessed Kisekka Market, including the structures they recently constructed despite being given a lease.

Armed police and military personnel accompanied by KCCA officials demolished the market’s perimeter fence that had been erected by the Nakivubo Road Kampala Kisekka Vendors Association Ltd before they took possession of the area.

“We moved into Kisekka Market to implement the presidential directive to take charge of all city markets. We are grading the area to create trading space for vendors who have been operating on city streets,” the KCCA executive director, Ms Dorothy Kisaka, said yesterday.

Last month President Museveni directed that markets should be owned by the government and managed by the vendors.

Mr Robert Kisembo, a leader of the vendors’ group, said they would go to court since they have not been compensated.

“KCCA gave us a lease in 2011 with conditions that we fulfilled such as establishing structures. We erected the structures. They gave us another five-year lease that expired in August. They are supposed to automatically give us a 49-year lease,” Mr Kisembo said.

Mr Simon Lubwama, another affected vendor, said the act is illegal and an abuse of authority.

The market was established in the early 1990s to accommodate local traders who were expected to vacate buildings in the city centre upon the return of the expelled Asians.

However, city authorities sold the facility to business people, prompting battles with vendors. The government later compensated the business people and repossessed it.

To avoid recurrence of such wrangles, KCCA granted the traders a five-year lease in 2011 to enable them redevelop the area. However, the traders disagreed on the redevelopment.

One group headed by Mr Geoffrey Kayita went to court claiming ownership of the market and the court ruled in their favour.