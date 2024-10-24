KCCA's Frank Rusa outlines his 100-day priorities

Mr Frank Rusa, the Acting Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), has outlined his priorities for his first 100 days in office.

Speaking at his first press conference since his appointment on September 26, Mr Rusa acknowledged that KCCA faces numerous challenges but expressed confidence in setting the stage for resolving these issues.

"We are convinced that we can set the stage to begin resolving the problems in an intentional manner that can be seen and measured by the public," Mr Rusa said.

Rusa's priorities include:

"We are in a time of misinformation and disinformation, which is very dangerous. If we have good friends like the media who can inform the public what we are really doing, we are very pleased," Mr Rusa noted.

Smart city agenda

The team is set to start working on the smart city agenda, which requires a smart team. This involves refocusing, re-energizing, and re-tooling KCCA's human resources.

"We are blessed to have over 1800 workers doing incredible work at the main headquarters and in the five divisions, but these people need to be mentored and supported to deliver their work well and on time," Rusa said.

Waste management

Mr Rusa aims to enhance Kampala's cleanliness by addressing garbage management challenges, including the recent Kiteezi tragedy.

"Due to lack of waste management systems, we have faced several challenges, including the recent Kiteezi tragedy where we lost lives," Rusa said.

He reported progress in finding land for a new landfill and commissioning a company to start the deformation process.

National solid waste management policy

MR Rusa emphasised the need for a national solid waste management policy to tackle the issue beyond local governments.

"This policy will come along with national solid waste management storage in 2024. We cannot be talking about landfills only; we should be talking about things like waste energy, recycling, and waste manure," he said.

He added that the proposals are being evaluated, focusing on modern technology solutions.

Salaries for cleaners

Mr Rusa addressed the disquiet among cleaners over delayed salaries.

"We appreciate the work they are doing. Without the thousands who clean our streets, we would be in a dangerous place," he said.

The government intervened to resolve the issue, and mechanisms are being put in place to ensure timely payment.

Fighting corruption

Rusa introduced a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Unit to investigate and oversee KCCA operations.

"In the last couple of months, our building has been covered with all sorts of investigations, and I want to inform the people of Kampala that we are taking a firm stand against corruption," Mr Rusa said.

Beautification

The authority will focus on beautifying the city by keeping it green, monitoring green spaces, and addressing potholes on major roads.

"Between now and December, we are going to do something measurable about potholes within our means so that people enjoy their festive season comfortably," he said.

Trade order

Mr Rusa encouraged street vendors to operate from designated markets, freeing streets and supporting shop owners who pay rent and revenue.

"We need to free our streets so that we can consider people who are working from shops and paying a lot of rent and revenue," Mr Rusa said.

Developers are urged to obtain occupation permits, and the enforcement team will act against those constructing without permits.