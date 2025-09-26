KCCA’s free medical camps expose significant gap in access to health

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has rolled out health camps across all five city divisions as part of its corporate social responsibility activities ahead of the Kampala City Festival, scheduled for October 5 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Speaking to the media while receiving a Shs15 million boost from local telecom company Hamilton Telcom at City Hall, KCCA executive director, Ms Sharifah Buzeki said the health camps had already registered overwhelming numbers.

“We had initially planned to hold this initiative in just one division for one day, but due to the overwhelming turnout, we decided to extend the camps to all divisions,” she said.

Mr Buzeki explained that despite residents knowing where the main health centers are located, hundreds still flocked to the free medical camps, showing a significant gap in access to health services.

“We hope to plan better next year because people have been requesting more days. Unfortunately, our budget and schedule could not allow us to extend the initiative further since we have several other activities lined up ahead of the final day,” she said.

She revealed that KCCA had also extended its support to home care centers such as St. Thereza and Nsambya Babies Home, where they donated essential items.

“We have other upcoming activities, including No Litter Day and Car-Free Day, which will take place along Nile Avenue, City Square I & II, and Shimon Road,” she added.

The telecom campany's executive director, Mr John Kamya, said their decision to join KCCA in the city festival was aimed at creating awareness about locally developed communication innovations.

“We have realized that the public needs to know more about new innovations in telecommunications. Our locally built network will also help reduce cyber harassment from international hackers,” Kamya said.

Kampala Capital City Authority executive director, Ms Sharifah Buzeki receives dummy cheques from Hamilton telecom and Islamic Chambers of commerce. PHOTO/ Shabibah Nakirigya





KCCA deputy executive director, Mr Brian Kigeyi said the festival had created space for indigenous innovators to be showcased, something that will contribute to Uganda’s economic transformation.