KCCA schools set for annual music festival

The Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Ms Dorothy Kisaka, yesterday flagged off pupils from three primary schools in the city to represent them in the upcoming national music festival.

Buganda Road, Nakivubo Blue, and Clever Origin primary schools will represent the city in the National Music, Dance and Drama Festival that starts on Monday.

The event, which will see pupils competing in music and sporting activities such as football, netball, and volleyball, aims to promote co-curricular activities in schools.

At the send-off event held at KCCA offices, Ms Kisaka encouraged all schools to participate in these activities, saying life is more than grades.

“Co-curricular activities make schools enjoyable. They help children grow with confidence and contribute to reducing school drop-out rates, thus increasing enrolment and attendance. Teamwork is also fostered as a result,” Ms Kisaka commented.

She expressed optimism that since the top two teams emerged from Kampala during last year’s festival, a similar outcome will be witnessed this year.

In the previous year’s competition, Buganda Road Primary School secured the top position, followed by Nakivubo Blue Primary School. The top two automatically qualified to participate in this year’s competition.

Other districts are expected to each send one school to compete in the festival where the winner will be announced next Friday.

The head teacher of Buganda Road Primary School, Mr James Juuko, urged parents not to underestimate co-curricular activities, highlighting that some footballers have achieved billionaire status globally.

“Education is not solely about books; talent can also shape one’s future. Individuals can become billionaires and millionaires through music and football. Their support is crucial,” Mr Juuko emphasised.

Venues

He noted that learners from the three schools are set to travel to Mbarara and Hoima districts tomorrow in preparation for the games that will commence on Monday and run throughout the week.