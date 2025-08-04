KCCA secures Shs3b emergency grant for Kiteezi landfill stabilisation

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has secured a $1 million (about Shs3.6 billion) grant from UN-Habitat to implement emergency stabilization works at the Kiteezi landfill, following last year’s deadly collapse that killed at least 35 people.

The intervention targets seven of the landfill’s 39 acres, which have been flagged as high-risk zones due to persistent fires, gas emissions, and flooding.

KCCA says the funds will be used to contain those dangers while it advances plans for full decommissioning of the ageing site and transitions to a new waste facility in Buyala, Mpigi District.

“We are pursuing the bigger contract on full decommissioning of Kiteezi,” said KCCA Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki at a press briefing on August 4.

“This grant from UN-Habitat is purposed to handle the high-risk areas – the slopes, areas prone to fire, and areas frequently flooding within seven acres,” she added.

Ms Buzeki acknowledged that Kiteezi has “long outlived its usefulness” and said the broader goal is to modernize the city’s waste management through a 230-acre facility in Buyala.

The new site is expected to host recycling, composting, and energy recovery infrastructure.

In the wake of last year’s disaster, the government dismissed several KCCA officials, including former Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka and her deputy David Luyimbazi.

Dr Daniel Okello, the former Director of Public Health, was also removed but later acquitted.

‘Compensation underway’

Ms Buzeki told journalists in Kampala that compensation efforts for families affected by the Kiteezi collapse are ongoing.

Of the 24 properties initially destroyed during emergency rescue operations, 18 have been compensated.

A further 34 households whose homes were buried under the waste have undergone valuation, and KCCA is awaiting final clearance from the Ministry of Finance to disburse funds.

“The valuation costs have been given to us, and now we are working with the Ministry of Finance to have them compensated,” she observed.

KCCA also plans to improve solid waste collection by pushing for government funding to provide one garbage truck per parish in Kampala.

The city currently generates more waste than it can dispose of, resulting in regular blockages of drainage systems and increased risk of urban flooding.

“We are pushing for a mindset change. Our people need to manage waste well and responsibly, because waste blocks our natural water flow and increases flooding risk,” she remarked.

About the development

The emergency stabilization at Kiteezi is part of efforts by KCCA to raise urban living standards. Other priorities under the new 2025/2026 financial year include expanding drainage infrastructure, formalizing markets, and increasing the number of street children placed in school.

So far, at least 600 have been reintegrated into the public education system, according to city authorities.