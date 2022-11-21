KCCA takes over 16 markets

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) will today start repossessing 16 government markets and city abattoirs to ensure their smooth running, KCCA officials have said.

The KCCA Executive Director, Ms Dorothy Kisaka, has directed the outgoing leadership of the 16 public markets in the city to start preparing handover reports.

Speaking to journalists during the World Toilets Day celebrations held at Nakawa yesterday, Ms Kisaka said the handover reports would ensure smooth transmission of power.

“Following the presidential directive, we have asked the former leadership of all the markets to submit the handover reports, informing us of what is available in the markets, how many people are occupying the markets and the number of stalls. They should also share what is going on in those markets to get a smooth handover,” Ms Kisaka said.

“On Tuesday, we shall meet with them and hold more discussions to ensure a smooth running of the markets. As KCCA, we shall take charge of collecting market dues and administration. We shall not mistreat the outgoing leadership. We want peace in the markets,” she added.

On November 16, President Museveni disbanded the leadership of city public markets and ordered the immediate handover of the operations to KCCA.

The 16 markets being taken over are St Balikuddembe (Owino) Market, Nakasero, Kisekka, Usafi, Kamwokya, Bukoto, Busega, Namuwongo1, Namuwongo II, Nakawa, Nateete, Kasubi, Luzira, Kiswa, Kinnawataka, and Bugolobi.

The President also directed that the distribution of stalls in the said markets should be one stall per person.

Ms Kisaka said KCCA would ensure the money collected is used appropriately.

Sanitation

On the issue of improving the state of sanitation in the city, Ms Kisaka said through the Citywide Inclusive Sanitation Programme, KCCA would construct 44 toilets in the five divisions of Kampala.

The divisions include Nakawa, Kawempe, Makindye, Rubaga, and Central.

In addition, she said 53 toilets would be constructed under the project dubbed “sanitation for million project”.

She noted that increasing toilet coverage in the city would help check sanitation-related diseases among city dwellers.

Records available in the health departments of KCCA indicate that about 80 percent of all medical conditions that health workers deal with in city health facilities such as cholera, diarrhoea, and other infections emanate from poor sanitation.

Speaking at the same function, Nakawa West MP Joel Ssenyonyi said vendors and traders should be involved in selecting market leadership.

Museveni's directives

The President adirected that vendors shall pay periodic rental fees (monthly/annually) to KCCA, which money shall be used to pay for services such as security, garbage collection and cleaning, and electricity in open spaces and toilets.

Under the new arrangement, all vendors will be responsible for the payment of utilities within their specific stalls/lockups.

Each stall/lockup will be fitted with water and electricity meters where applicable.