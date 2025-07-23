KCCA to clear Justice Kanyeihamba’s burial

The family of the late Supreme Court Justice, Prof George Wilson Kanyeihamba, has released a tentative burial programme indicating that the distinguished jurist will be laid to rest at his home in Buziga, a Kampala suburb, fulfilling his wish. The planned burial within a residential city neighbourhood has reignited public debate over the appropriateness of private burials in urban areas.

Critics point to the city’s rapid expansion, which may one day lead to land redevelopment and the possible exhumation of remains. Mr Dan Nuwabiine, the spokesperson for the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), said while urban burials are possible, they are subject to review and approval. “In urban areas, burials and cremations are guided by both the Public Health Act and the Physical Planning Act. Public health is concerned with the safe handling of human remains, while physical planning governs land use,” Mr Nuwabiine said in a telephone interview.

He added: “Families wishing to bury their loved ones within the city must apply to the Authority. The application is then reviewed by the Physical Planning Committee. I cannot confirm whether the Kanyeihamba family has submitted such a request yet, but if and when they do, the committee will assess it and provide a formal response.” In an earlier interview, the late Justice Kanyeihamba expressed a firm desire to be buried at his Buziga residence, located in Makindye Division. He rejected the notion of being returned to his ancestral home in Rubanda District, south-western Uganda. “I have lived in Buziga ever since I returned to Uganda. Why should I leave this place in death?” he asked, noting with his signature candour and wit that he had become “a subject of the Kabaka” and saw no reason to be buried elsewhere.

Burial programme According to the burial schedule released by Joel Kanyeihamba, one of the late jurist’s sons, official proceedings will begin with a special Supreme Court session in honour of Justice Kanyeihamba on Thursday at 2pm. On Friday, the family will receive mourners at their Buziga home starting at 11am followed by a tribute service at 3pm. A church service is scheduled for Monday next week at All Saints Cathedral, Kampala, beginning at 9am, with an official vigil at Kabojja International School, Buziga, starting at 3pm. The funeral service and burial will take place on Tuesday at the family’s Buziga residence, with a public funeral service at the Kabojja School grounds beginning at 10am.

Justice Kanyeihamba passed away over a week ago at Nakasero Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment. He was 85. Renowned for his forthrightness and legal brilliance, Prof Kanyeihamba was widely admired across Uganda’s legal fraternity. His tenure on the Supreme Court bench was marked by intellectual rigour and fearless dissent. Appointed to the Supreme Court in 1997, he served until his retirement in 2009. Prior to his judicial service, Prof Kanyeihamba held several ministerial positions, including Minister of Commerce, Minister of Justice, and Attorney General.

HIS LEGACY

He is perhaps most famously remembered as one of the three justices who dissented in the 2006 Supreme Court ruling, arguing that the presidential election which returned President Museveni to power had been marred by irregularities significant enough to warrant nullification.

Prof Kanyeihamba’s legacy extends beyond the courtroom into academia and legal scholarship.



