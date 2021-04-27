KCCA to demolish 11 billboard tools

By Amos Ngwomoya More by this Author

At least 11 billboard tools, which were illegally erected in the Old Taxi Park, will be demolished by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

A top official from KCCA, who spoke to this newspaper on condition of anonymity, alleged that some law enforcement officers from KCCA connived with owners of the tools and erected them during the night.

The official said owners of the erected tools want to start using them for advertisement when the Old Taxi Park is reopened to the public in May. There are only five billboard tools in the Old Taxi Park which were approved by KCCA.

The source said the problem with erecting a billboard tool illegally is that when it collapses and destroys property or lives, KCCA would be held liable since the advertiser who erected it is not known.

Billboards erected in the city centre are supposed to bear the name of the advertising company.

The source said although the contractor renovating the Old Taxi Park questioned the legality of erecting the billboard tools, KCCA’s law enforcement officers convinced them that owners of the tools had been cleared by the authority.

“We suspect foul play in this matter and that’s why our top management resolved to have those tools destroyed because there are no records to show that they were approved by the relevant directorates. KCCA is currently cash-strapped and such illegal erection of billboard tools deprives us of revenue,” the official said.

KCCA deputy executive director David Luyimbazi told this newspaper in an interview last week that the facility will be opened upon installation of an automated system to control traffic flow.

KCCA’s head of public and corporate affairs Daniel Nuwabiine said they have not yet approved any permit for erection of billboard tools in the Old Taxi Park.

He said the tools will be demolished at the cost of those who erected them.



Procedure

An agent applies to KCCA’s physical planning office to seek permission to erect a billboard tool, and inspection of the site is carried out.

The outdoor advertising committee then sits to review the application. If the advert matches the standards and the place to erect the tool is suitable, they approve it.

The committee rejects the application basing on the inconvenience of the advertising tool and the nature of the advert.

In the current setting, an advertiser deals directly with the advertising agent to advertise on their billboards for a specified period of time.

KCCA doesn’t take part in the negotiations between the advertiser and the agent. It only charges registration application and annual fees to agents for the billboards depending on their size.

A statutory internal audit report for the fourth quarter of the Financial Year 2017/2018 revealed that there was illegal erection of billboards in the city.

Findings

“…Several billboards, rooftop signs, hanging signs, and fascia boards are not approved and clients have never applied to KCCA. Some of the clients who had applied to KCCA and their tools were rejected went ahead to erect illegal ones,” the report reads in part.

The report added: “Other clients and landlords of commercial buildings have been served with notices of enforcement on illegal tools but this has not yet yielded positive results due to lack of enforcement activities.”

Paragraph 14 of the Local Governments Ordinance, 2006 requires a person to secure the authority’s permission, before erecting a stand on un-alienated public or unoccupied land.

Advert classes

Class one – Billboards

Class two – Posters

Class three – Wall adverts

Class four- Vehicle adverts

Class five- travellers’ signs

Class six – banners and flags

Others are passenger shelters, junction signs, kiosks, aerial signs, promotions, roundabout rental, street adverts, and generic signage.

