KCCA to enforce strict poster placement rules ahead of 2026 elections

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has announced plans to enforce strict guidelines on the placement of campaign posters ahead of Uganda’s 2026 general elections, warning political parties and candidates against defacing public infrastructure and green spaces.

The new regulations, expected to be released on August 7 after a meeting with party Secretaries General, will designate approved locations for posters while prohibiting placement on walls, electric poles, trees, and beautified areas, according to KCCA Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki.

“We have issued guidance on the placement of election campaign tools,” Buzeki said during a press briefing at the Uganda Media Center on Monday.

“We are supposed to have that meeting to disseminate the guidelines with all Secretaries General, and we call for collaboration for a clean city,” she added.

Buzeki said the policy is aimed at preventing a repeat of the “chaos and litter” witnessed during past elections, stressing that the guidelines will be applied uniformly across the political spectrum.

“An election tool is the same regardless of the party and colour,” she observed, noting that: “We request all party leaders to sensitise their candidates to comply. If you have not complied, do not say that we are targeting you individually.”

Buzeki dismissed allegations that KCCA selectively removes posters belonging to opposition candidates, warning that any poster placed in a prohibited area, regardless of political affiliation, will be taken down.

The executive director added that enforcement teams have been deployed to litter-prone hotspots across the city, with police taking over night surveillance to ensure 24-hour monitoring.

KCCA’s move follows years of complaints from residents and environmental activists, who have blamed campaign posters for clogging drainage systems, obstructing traffic signs, and damaging public spaces.

The enforcement plan comes against the backdrop of Kampala’s waste management crisis. According to the 2023 Kampala Waste Management Report, the city produces between 2,000 and 2,500 tons of waste daily, but collects only 1,300 to 1,500 tons, leaving up to 50 percent uncollected or poorly managed.

In August 2024, a waste collapse at the Kiteezi Landfill killed 35 people, injured 18, and buried property. That disaster renewed public pressure on the authority to improve urban sanitation and environmental safety.

“Protecting Kampala’s beautification projects is vital for both urban liveability and air quality,” Buzeki emphasized.

The final guidelines are expected to include designated poster zones and stricter penalties for non-compliance.