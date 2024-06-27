KCCA to set up 20 child libraries in Kampala ghettos

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has launched two libraries for kids in Kampala ghetto areas amid plans to establish at least 20 such facilities in similar areas across Uganda’s capital by the end of 2024, authorities have said.

Josephine Nasaazi Mulamata, a KCCA official in charge of education and health in Makindye Division said the move aims at fighting illiteracy and improving reading skills amongst ghetto kids.

“We want to reach out even in communities because it is parents who have constructed these libraries. We shall facilitate them to construct even in their areas,” Mulamata revealed at the launch of a book club at the government owned St Paul Primary School on June 26.

According to her, KCCA will start library establishment in areas like Kikoromojo Village, which have higher illiteracy levels.

On Wednesday, two kids' libraries were donated to St Paul Primary School by Read to Learn Foundation in partnership with their Belgian based counterparts Matilda Foundation. At the same event, the first book club was launched at the school.

Hellen Mutesi, the programs manager of Read to Learn Foundation said: “The donation is part of their mission to nurture young minds through literacy development.”

“The book club will integrate book club activities and literacy development for children into the school daily program in order to improve educational outcomes. They will also be creative, learn to write and promote their talents,” she explained.

The program, she said, will be extended to other parts of the country.

As part of inclusion, different parents were trained and later hired to build kid libraries which have different items including books, pencils, small black boards and papers among others.

“In this book club, the children will start writing their own books, especially in public schools which are faced with limited books in libraries,” Mutesi noted.

Elizabeth Kasozi, the Head teacher of St Paul Primary Schools said that the books club will improve the children’s reading and learning skills.

“These books will help the learners in cooperating and helping each other,” she said.