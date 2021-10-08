KCCA unveils Juliet Muwanguzi as new spokesperson

By Amos Ngwomoya More by this Author

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director Dorothy Kisaka has appointed Ms Juliet Muwanguzi Bukirwa Walakira as the new acting head of Public and Corporate Affairs (PCA) effective October 1, 2021.

Ms Muwanguzi replaces Mr Daniel Nuwabiine Muhumuza who has been holding the same docket in an acting capacity since the departure of Mr Peter Kaujju in July 2020.

Mr Nuwabiine has returned to his former position of Supervisor for Guidance and Public Awareness in the directorate of revenue collection.

Ms Muwanguzi has been the acting Manager Service and Protocol under the executive director’s office and is among KCCA’s long-serving employees having joined in March 2012.

She assumes the PCA role at a time when the institution is facing harsh criticism from the public over governance issues and is therefore expected to clean its image.

When contacted, Ms Muwanguzi, confirmed her appointment saying that she is ready to add on the good job which her predecessors did.

Advertisement

She pledged to support the leadership of KCCA including the executive director’s office which supervises her, the Lord Mayor and the two ministers for Kampala among other city leaders to ensure that the people of Kampala get services.

‘’Being appointed as head of PCA is such a big opportunity for me to serve the institution. We have been doing a lot of stakeholder engagement and analysis and Kampala is a diversity of different cultures whom we have to serve. We are working out different strategies on how we are going to reach different people in all the 99 parishes of the city because everyone living in the city should be part of it and enjoy it and that’s our agenda as the institution and I will equally serve in that direction,’’ she said.

She acknowledged the challenges facing Kampala people but noted that the institution has a good team with whom she will work to deliver to the people.

She has previously held different dockets including the Client Care Unit, the Outdoor Advertising Unit and was also one of the brains behind the Kampala City Festival.

Education

Ms Muwanguzi holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication from Makerere University, a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration and Management from Uganda Management Institute (UMI) and a Master’s Degree in Management Studies from UMI majoring in Public Administration and Management.

[email protected]