KCCA unveils new finance system to empower divisions

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has rolled out a devolution finance system that allows divisions to manage some of their own activities, a move that leaders say is a long-overdue step towards full devolution.

Executive Director of KCCA, Hajati Sharifah Buzeki, confirmed that the new finance system has taken effect, with town clerks now authorised to clear division-level finances.

"All those involved are aware of the agreement on how funds should be managed. If anyone breaches this, they will face the law, including dismissal," she cautioned.

Ms Buzeki added that shifting financial responsibility from the authority's central administration to the divisions will ease bureaucratic bottlenecks and improve service delivery.

"Previously, all finances had to be approved by the Executive Director, which created delays in the past regime, but now, with divisions taking charge, operations will be more efficient," she said.

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago hailed the development as a significant milestone in implementing the KCCA Act, which provides for a two-tier system of governance.

"This is a big stride towards implementing the devolution system. It has been long overdue. We passed a council resolution in 2016 devolving certain functions to the divisions, but they could not execute them without proper facilitation," Mr Lukwago said.

He urged division leaders, especially town clerks, to embrace transparency and accountability to avoid repeating past abuses.

"Previously, some officers misused operational and revenue accounts, treating them as private accounts. This must never happen again," he stressed.

The Speaker of Nakawa Division, Mr Godfrey Luyombya, argued that true devolution must give divisions the power to set their own priorities.

"Giving us funds without the mandate to decide on our priorities is simply sugarcoating devolution. Actual devolution means councils make decisions, and those decisions are acted upon immediately," he said.

Mr Lukwago expressed optimism that this marks the beginning of a wider transformation. "We have started the journey. Hopefully, we will move towards complete devolution where divisions are not only funded but also empowered to decide their own priorities," he said.

The Kampala Capital City Authority Act, enacted in 2010, established a two-tier governance structure for the city, providing for devolution of certain functions to the five divisions of Kampala.

The newly introduced finance system is seen as a turning point, signaling the start of decentralizing authority and resources from the center to the divisions, in line with the spirit of the KCCA Act.



