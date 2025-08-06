Keep calm, roads are coming - Museveni

Barely a week after the Works and Transport minister, Gen Katumba Wamala, tabled before Parliament a list of roads that had been affected by funding gaps, President Museveni has weighed in on the matter, with a promise that activity will soon resume on the roads. The President, who made the comments in a statement shared yesterday afternoon through micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter, indicated that he had directed officials from the Ministry of Works and Transport to rectify the budgeting loopholes entrapping roads and other infrastructure projects. Mr Museveni wondered how the ministry would be able to maintain the road sector across the country with a meagre Shs5.9 trillion budget, which would also be nibbled by the delayed Standard Gauge Railway and the ambitious Uganda Airlines project, among others.

“The road sector alone needs Shs3.21 trillion to maintain our tarmac and murram roads in excellent condition. I have instructed the Ministry of Works and the whole government to rectify that situation,” Mr Museveni said. Consequently, the President said the machines would soon be back full-throttle on roads, including Mityana-Mubende-Kyenjojo; Ibanda-Mbarara; Ishaka-Mbarara; Mukono-Lugazi-Jinja; Kikoroongo-Mpondwe; Nebbi-Arua; and Ntungamo-Rukungiri. “However, we are going to start on new roads such as: Jinja-Budondo-Mbulamuti-Kamuli; Bwizibweera- Nsiika- Nyakashaka- Nyakabirizi; etc., etc. In the manifesto, these roads will be laid out,” he said. The President’s remarks came on the heels of nationwide outrage over the poor state of roads and delayed works, which this newspaper in yesterday’s edition reported as an already bad situation made worse.

Yesterday’s special report titled “Outcry as govt fails to release Shs2t for big road projects” highlighted the difficulties Ugandans across the country were going through due to delayed roadworks or untarmacked roads. The outcries were an echo of this publication’s amplification of Gen Katumba’s statement to Parliament last Wednesday, in which he blamed a weak financial muscle for slow or suspended works on 27 projects or failure to commission new ones altogether. In the July 31 story, titled “Funding roadblock”, the minister told lawmakers that a Shs2.172 trillion funding shortage was standing between his plans and the delivery of roads to citizens. Gen Katumba told lawmakers that his ministry, during the budgeting cycle, put forward a request of Shs3.153 trillion, but Members of Parliament allocated the all-important sector a paltry Shs682b.

“Against this requirement, only Shs682b has been allocated under the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), leaving a financing gap of Shs2.472 trillion. This represents only 22 percent of the required funding.” Likewise, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, who heads the institution in charge of budget allocation, decried the poor state of roads, which she recently experienced first-hand in her countrywide campaign tours. “During this season, I have been able to move across the country, and I found out the roads are in a sorry state, especially this rain, you find some roads are impassable. I went to Hoima but… the dust on the road, you cannot see the car coming and can easily be knocked. Most of the roads that were being worked on were abandoned. We may need to have a report from the Ministry of Works,” she said.

“The issue has always been [that] we don’t have money but you find the Kampala-Jinja road, Kampala-Hoima road, Mityana-Mubende road, Moroto road are terrible, and we want to understand what is happening? Even just connecting from Mbarara to Sheema, the road is bad. What is happening? We allocate money [but] the roads are not being worked on, where is the money going?” the Speaker asked on July 29. Gen Katumba further added that the suspended works resulted from non-payment of contractors, because the ministry, by the end of July 2025, was handling 28 road upgrading projects, 10 road rehabilitation projects, and 11 bridge construction projects.

“As of July 2025, 27 projects have been affected by either full suspension or a significant reduction in progress. These include 18 fully funded by the Government of Uganda, where contractors have suspended or slowed down works due to delayed payments, and nine externally financed projects, where delays are primarily attributed to the government's inability to provide timely counterpart funding,” he said.

Of the Shs3.153 trillion, the ministry had planned to use Shs2.082 trillion on ongoing works, land acquisition, and counterpart obligations, and another Shs1.071 trillion for arrears in accumulating commercial interest and monthly cost claims from contractors carried forward from FY2024/2025. Bad roads or delayed works have in the recent past resulted in accidents, or rendered motorists vulnerable to robbers who waylay them at bad sections in the night. They have also become a recipe for disaster. The country was, for example, early this year shocked when Rajiv Ruparelia, the son of business mogul Sudhir Ruparelia, died in a car crash on Busabala Road, after the Chinese State firm China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), which was contracted to upgrade the road, suspended work in October last year due to lack of funding.

Mr Museveni, who further emphasised the dangers of scattering the budget, said he prioritised roads and electricity in 2005 when the country’s revenue started increasing. This, he added, led to the increment of the roads budget to Shs1.08 trillion and that of electricity to Shs1.3 trillion in 2008. “The budget for the two critical sectors increased to Shs4.62 trillion and Shs2.37 trillion in 2017, respectively. Actually, allocation for roads jumped to Shs6.4 trillion in the year 2019, and that of electricity was increased to Shs3 trillion in the same year. The budget of the roads was Shs374.14 billion, and we raised it to Shs4.467 trillion per year. That of electricity was Shs133.47 billion, and we raised it to Shs2.393 trillion per year. I insisted that it should be like that thereafter,” he said.

Museveni also scoffed at a section of people he described as careerists who have always driven the government into biting more than it can chew when it comes to infrastructural development. He said the careerists who mainly emerged after the 1996 elections started scattering the small budget across the various sectors, thereby subjecting the biggest percentage of the development budget to donors who later abandoned the projects, leading to funding problems and stalling of the projects. “The big shame of depending on external support for all development projects was shown by three situations: the reconstruction of the Kampala-Masaka tarmac road that had reached its end of life; the reconstruction of the Kampala-Mityana Road that had also reached its end of life; and the electricity line from corner Kilak to Patongo-Kalongo-Abim,” he said.

He added: “This is just to pick a few examples. The donors had promised to do all three projects, but at the last minute, they all changed their plans. No, they can no longer do them. Instead, one would do the Masaka-Mbarara-Kabale portion, but not the Kampala-Masaka portion…what is the purpose of doing the Masaka-Kabale but not the Kampala-Masaka? It is the one that leads to the other two. We had already done the Fort-Portal Mubende-Mityana with barter trade with the Yugoslavs.”

Road categories

Mr Museveni outlined the three categories of roads in Uganda, including category one, which consists of the very good brand-new roads, such as the Clock Tower Road in Kampala Capital, the refurbished 4-lane Kampala- Entebbe Expressway that connects Entebbe International Airport to Kampala, the capital city, the Kampala – Gulu Highway, Karamoja roads; the good roads in Bunyoro; the very good municipal roads in Masaka, Hoima, Mubende, Gulu, among others. The second category, he said, consists of important roads like Mityana- Mubende-Kyenjojo; Mukono-Jinja; Ibanda-Mbarara; Mbarara-Ishaka, which he said were very good but have now deteriorated because of under-budgeting for the road sector that has been allowed to creep back.

He added that some of the central government murram roads, like the road between Busunju- Sekanyonyi- Mityana, are in a bad condition.

Mr Museveni noted that the third category is the local government roads, where the local government planners do not use the Shs1.3 billion for road maintenance.

“[But] where that money is used well, the murram roads are excellent. On my West Nile tour, I drove on a good road from Obongi District. In my Bukedi tour, I drove on good murram roads: Kadama- Kibuku to Buseta road; Budaka-Butaleja-Namutumba road; Pallisa-Kamuge-Bulangira-Butebo road,” he said.

Good works

Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project (KCRRP), which covers various parts across the capital, has significantly improved the roads. The KCRRP project, worth $288 million (about Shs1.028 trillion), is funded by the African Development Bank and the African Development Fund, and is being implemented by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA). The project has six parts. These include building 69.7km of roads with drainage systems, upgrading 22 traffic junctions, creating 123km of walkways and bicycle lanes, setting up parking areas for commercial vehicles, building bus depots and public toilets, and constructing six markets along the project roads for women vendors.

The project also involves installing 1,600 energy-saving streetlights and planting trees. There is visible progress on different roads, including Eighth Street, Luzira, Old Port Bell, among others. Ms Sharifah Buzeki, the KCCA executive director, said: “There is visible improvement on various roads. We encouraged our contractors to expedite construction works, including working at night. We have intensified spot supervision and inspection of the roadworks even at night because some of them were telling us that they were working at night when they were not.”