Keep off premarital sex, students told

Following the escalating cases of new HIV infections among young adults, students have been warned against premarital sex.

According to the Uganda AIDS commission (UAC) 2024 fact sheet, there were 15,000 new HIV infections among people aged 15-24.

Hellen Seku, the Commissioner of the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC) at the Office of the President has advised youths to keep off premarital sex to avoid contracting HIV/AIDS.

“Engaging in early sex exposes youth to not only HIV but also other risks like Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and unwanted pregnancies which disrupts their life’s journey,” she noted on Sunday.

“To young girls, do not allow boys and men to ruin your future with baseless promises. Likewise young boys, do not allow young girls and women to distract you with earthly features,” Seku said while officiating at the pass out of 900 students who underwent a week of patriotism and ideological training at Rubaare Secondary School in Ntungamo District.

The students trained in different theoretical and ideological studies including patriotism, mindset transformation, social and lifestyle topics, personal development, basic military drills and self-defense skills among others.

“What you have been exposed to during this training is knowledge for life and survival skills. These skills and knowledge should enable you to be mentally alert and disciplined, and you will also be progressive,” Seku remarked.

Shepherd Nuwagaba, a senior three student at Rubaare Secondary School in Ntungamo District, said “the training would eliminate indiscipline amongst students.”

“We have been having serious cases of students delaying and disrespecting bells especially during lunchtime, morning and evening preps, break time but after completing the mindset change training, we are going to be time conscious because time management is among the core values of patriotism,” Nuwagaba said.

Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Isiah Kanyamahane challenged government to plan for Uganda’s young population, emphasizing that “patriotism is critical in making young people to love their country.”