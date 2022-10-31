Kenya CJ Koome tours Uganda Supreme Court

Kenyan Chief Justice (CJ) Martha Koome made time during her week-long stay in Uganda and toured the ongoing construction of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal twin-tower buildings that are nearing completion.

CJ Koome commended the workmanship of the eight-floor building.

“This is a job well done and the finishing speaks for itself. Well done for the great structures,” Chief

Justice Koome said while on a guided tour of the buildings in Kampala last Friday.

Justice Koome, who last month led a seven-member bench to decide a presidential petition between William Ruto and his closest challenger, Raila Odinga, was in the country to attend two high level judicial conferences.

They include; the East African Court of Justice conference that was closed on Friday by President Museveni and the 17th International Association of Women Judges conference that was held earlier in the week.

Chief Justice Koome in her remarks asked her host Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo to invite her for the grand opening of the buildings slated for December.

Justice Dollo said he anticipates that by March next year, both buildings will be in use.

He added that as part of the transformational agenda of the Judiciary, other court buildings are being constructed such as Mukono High Court, and that works on Gulu and Mbarara regional courts of Appeal are set to commence.

The construction of the twin tower is expected to cost Shs63.9b.

Some of the amenities on the buildings include customised courthouses with modern courtrooms, chambers for the justices, a gym and restaurant, underground parking for 226 cars, childcare centres.