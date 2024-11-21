Kenya no longer safe for Opposition, leaders say

With the Saturday arrest of the four-time presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye, from his hotel room in Nairobi, and the recent arrest of 36 members of the newly formed People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) party in Kisumu, political leaders and experts said Kenya is now a danger zone for opposition politicians.

Leaders from PFF where Dr Besigye belongs said the Kenyan government owes them an explanation as to why it is increasingly becoming unsafe for its members.

Mr Erias Lukwago, the interim president of PFF, said: “We need to understand the games the Kenyan government and its Ugandan counterparts are playing because this tells volumes about the viability of the East African Community (EAC).”

He added: “… [because] it appears to be a conspiracy to persecute the opposition and make sure that Kenya is unsafe for us to carry out legitimate activities.”

Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, the president of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, said: “We are back to the dark days when Ugandans were casually picked from the streets of Nairobi and returned to Uganda to be tortured, jailed and others executed.”

“The abduction of Ugandan citizens from Kenya and handing them over to the regime in Uganda without following extradition laws must be condemned by all people of good conscience.”

Relatedly, political experts and several political leaders from Kenya and Tanzania under their umbrella body, Pan-African Opposition Leaders Solidarity Network, said the Kenyan territory was increasingly becoming a danger zone for international political opponents.

Dr Sarah Bireete, the executive director of the Center for Constitutional Governance, said: It is extremely saddening to see a progressive democracy like Kenya becoming a hotspot for political abductions in the region.”

“Presidents Ruto and Museveni should be reminded that there are extradition laws and procedures to be followed in case of the need to arrest foreigners in their countries and failure to follow the same is an extreme abuse of power that is a danger and threat to the EAC integration process.”

Ms Martha Karua, National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) party leader in Kenya, said: “We condemn this blatant abuse of the law by the regime here in Uganda, and sadly the authorities in Kenya. We are back to the dark days when Ugandans were casually picked from the streets of Nairobi and returned to Uganda to be tortured, jailed and others executed.”

Mr James Orengo, the governor of Siaya County in Kenya, said: “It is disturbing to learn that Kizza Besigye, a well-known patriot and prominent political leader, was abducted in Nairobi and driven across the border to Uganda against his will, having entered Kenya lawfully.”

He added: “Dr Besigye did not come to Kenya as a fugitive. The most disturbing question in this saga is that the abduction was carried out by elements of Kenya's security organs.”

But Dr Chris Baryomunsi, Uganda’s Information minister, defended the arrest.

“You can be arrested from anywhere because countries have treaties or instruments they sign between them that allow extradition if you committed a crime and they find you in country X, you can be arrested and brought back to the country,” he said.



