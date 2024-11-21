Kenya now operational zone for Museveni regime- Bobi Wine

The National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, has expressed disappointment with Kenyan authorities and condemned the arrest and detention of veteran opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye.

Dr Besigye was reportedly abducted in Nairobi, Kenya, and forcibly returned to Uganda. He appeared on Wednesday before the Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) General Court-martial on four counts related to security and was remanded to Luzira prison until December 2, 2022.

Speaking to reporter, Mr Kyagulanyi condemned Dr Besigye's arrest and detention. He described the events as "most unfortunate and of great concern."

“As we call for his immediate release, we condemn this blatant abuse of the law by the regime here in Uganda and, sadly, the authorities in Kenya. We are back to the dark days when Ugandans were casually picked from the streets of Nairobi and returned to Uganda to be tortured, jailed, and others executed,” Mr Kyagulanyi stated.

He further criticized the collaboration between Kenyan and Ugandan authorities, particularly for bypassing extradition laws.

"The abduction of Ugandan citizens from Kenya and handing them over to the regime in Uganda without following extradition laws must be condemned. This happened just a few months ago when 36 other activists were abducted from Nairobi and brought back to Uganda in utter violation of the law,” the former presidential contender said.



According to him, the Kenyan government has transformed from a haven for oppressed individuals into an operational zone for the Ugandan regime.