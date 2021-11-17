Prime

Kenya on high alert after Kampala attacks

Police put out fire caused by a bomb blast on Parliament Avenue in Kampala on November 16. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • Tanzania has also condoled with Uganda over yesterday’s twin bombings in Kampala that killed six people and left more than 30 people injured.

The government of Kenya yesterday heightened security across the country following two bombings in Kampala yesterday.
Col (rtd) Cyrus Oguna, the Kenya government spokesperson, said they are monitoring the security situation, especially on the borders with Uganda.

