Kenya on high alert after Kampala attacks

The government of Kenya yesterday heightened security across the country following two bombings in Kampala yesterday.

Col (rtd) Cyrus Oguna, the Kenya government spokesperson, said they are monitoring the security situation, especially on the borders with Uganda.

“We want to assure Kenyans that our security forces remain alert and monitoring the situation in our country and along our common borders,” he said in a statement.

Col Oguna urged Kenyans to be vigilant, especially when in busy places, and promptly report any suspicious character, behaviour, movement or unattended parcels to the nearest police officer or police station.

Two terror incidents in Kampala - one near the check point to the Central Police Station, in Kampala, and another on Parliament Avenue - left six people dead and 33 victims injured.

Recent attacks

Kenya has also been a target of terror attacks in recent times.

In June, three people were killed in the northern Kenyan county of Mandera, which borders Somalia.

According to local media in Kenya, the attack occurred in the Jabibar area of Mandera County, where a road construction project is underway.

Kenya’s Star newspaper reported that “At least three people were killed in an attack by al-Shabaab militants in Jabibar area, Mandera County.”

Al-Shabaab has publicly declared intent to conduct attacks in retaliation for Kenya’s counter-terrorism operations in Somalia, which it conducts as part of the African Union Mission to Somalia (Amisom).

In 1998, the country suffered its worst attack to date when 213 people were killed and more than 4,000 injured after al-Qaeda fighters bombed the US Embassy in Nairobi, causing a commercial building next door to collapse.

Tanzania govt condemns attacks

The government of Tanzania has condoled with Uganda over yesterday’s twin bombings in Kampala that killed six people and left more than 30 people injured.

In a statement issued by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed “shock and grief” over the attacks.

“It is with profound shock and grief that I received the sad news of the explosions that took place in Kampala this afternoon, targeting the central police and prominent buildings,” she said.

“On behalf of the people of Tanzania and on my own behalf, I would like to extend my deep sympathies and condolences to your Excellency [President Museveni] and through you to the bereaved families, relatives and friends of the three innocent civilians killed during the explosions,” she added.

President Samia also condemned the attack.

“In the same vein, we pray for quick recovery of the injured. Tanzania stands in unison with you and the Ugandan people and we condemn this heinous act. I hope the perpetrators of these acts will be brought to justice soon. May God ease your pain and grant you patience,” she added.