Kenya police intercept lorries carrying ‘voters from Uganda’

Police on Tuesday intercepted two lorries in Endebess constituency, Trans Nzoia County which were reportedly ferrying 91 voters from Uganda to different polling stations.

Sixty five people managed to escape after were aided by Endebess MP Robert Pukose who cried foul over what he termed as frustration from the police. He alleged this was a bid to deny his supporters the democratic right to vote.

Dr Pukose is defending his seat on a UDA ticket and is facing ten challengers.

Drama ensued when the MP, who was escorting the vehicles, opened the back door of one of the lorries to aid the voters to escape.

Police officers managed to seize 26 of them, believed to have been transported from neighbouring Uganda.

Tip off from public

Endebess OCPD Salesioh Muriithi told Nation.Africa that they had received a tip off from the public that the vehicles from Bukwo District in Uganda had crossed the border to bring the people on board to participate in the elections.

"The two lorries were being escorted by the MP when we intercepted them in Endebess," said Mr Salessioh.

According to the police boss, an argument between his officers and the lawmaker ensued, and in the process, the MP and his aides reportedly opened the doors of the lorries before the alleged foreigners scattered to different directions to avoid arrest.

"We stopped the two lorries and that was when the MP, who was escorting the two vehicles, stepped out of his vehicle and opened the doors of the lorries, prompting the Ugandans to escape to different directions. But we managed to arrest 26 who were in another vehicle," said Mr Murithi.

There was a bitter exchange of words between the MP and the OCPD over the presence of the Ugandans.

Protested against arrests

Mr Pokuse protested against the arrests, saying those arrested were genuine Kenyans who had arrived from the Uganda where they are traders but the OCPD insisted that those arrested had been imported from Uganda.

"The OCPD has been given money to harass my supporters. It is wrong to arrest voters who are genuine Kenyans," lamented Dr Pokuse.

Mr Murithi defended his actions, arguing that the MP was involved in the importation of voters.

"If these people are genuine Kenyans, they would not have escaped. The MP knows he has imported voters," said the OCPD.

Among those opposing Dr Pukose is Mr Pius Ngumo, the son to former Westlands MP Fred Gumo, who is contesting as an independent candidate.

Endebess sub-county has three wards with 50,711 people registered voters.