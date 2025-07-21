Kenya returns Karamojong cultural artefacts to Uganda

Uganda has successfully repatriated a trove of Karamojong cultural artefacts from neighbouring Kenya, decades after they were taken during the colonial era.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities (MTWA), the collection—which includes traditional regalia, tools, ornaments and other culturally significant items—was originally assembled by the late John Wilson, a British agricultural officer who worked in Karamoja during colonial times.

Wilson’s dying wish was for the artefacts to one day be returned to the Karamojong people. That wish was honoured by his wife, Anne Wilson, and their son, who preserved the collection at their family home in Kiambu, Nairobi.

“These items hold deep historical, cultural and symbolic value for the Karamojong people, whose heritage has in many cases been dispersed,” said Mrs Jackline Besigye, the acting Commissioner for Museums and Monuments.

She confirmed that the artefacts are now under the care of MTWA’s Department of Museums and Monuments and have been safely transferred to the Soroti Regional Museum, where they will undergo further conservation and condition assessment before being opened to the public.

“This marks a historic achievement in the ongoing efforts to recover and restore Uganda’s cultural heritage and identity,” she said.

The artefacts are expected to be formally handed over to the State by the Wilson family in due course and later relocated to the under-construction Karamoja Regional Museum in Moroto District. In the interim, they will be moved to the Uganda National Museum in Kampala.

Before the transfer, a team of experts from MTWA travelled to Kiambu to assess, catalogue and pack the items in line with professional museum standards. The process was conducted in collaboration with the National Museums of Kenya (NMK), which also helped facilitate export permits in accordance with international cultural property laws.

“This repatriation not only fulfils the wishes of the Wilson family but also sets a positive precedent for ethical cultural restitution, cross-border cooperation and mutual respect for African heritage,” Mrs Besigye said.

She added that the gesture aligns with the African Union’s call for the return of looted and displaced cultural assets and supports broader efforts to decolonise museum and cultural narratives across the continent.

MTWA expressed gratitude to the Wilson family, the National Museums of Kenya and all other partners who played a role in making the repatriation possible.

“Uganda remains committed to safeguarding its diverse cultural heritage,” Mrs Besigye said, “and calls upon local and international partners to support efforts that promote cultural justice and restoration.”



