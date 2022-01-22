Kenya's envoy to Uganda 'quits' amid trade rows

Mr Kiema Kilonzo resigned mid last month to vie for Kitui governor's seat on Wiper Democratic Party ticket.

By  Daily Nation

What you need to know:

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Uganda Kiema Kilonzo has quit his office for a political contest even as both countries trail on resolving incessant trade tiffs.

