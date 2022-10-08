Kenya’s Ruto, Burundi’s Ndayishimiye arrive in Uganda for Independence fete

Kenyan president William Ruto and his Burundian counterpart, Everiste Ndayishimiye Saturday arrived in Uganda ahead of Kampala’s Independence Day commemoration tomorrow, October 8, 2022.

Mr Ruto’s delegation was received at Entebbe International Airport by Uganda’s State minister for International Affairs Henry Okello-Oryem while Ndayishimiye’s was received by the State Minister for Defense, Mr Jacob Oboth Oboth.

Burundian president Everiste Ndayishimiye being received by Uganda’s State Minister for Defense, Mr Jacob Oboth Oboth.

Mr Ruto and Mr Ndayishimiye will hold bilateral talks with their host, President Museveni then head to Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala for the Independence Day dinner.

All East African Community heads of State are expected to attend the Diamond jubilee fete slated to take place at Kololo Independence Grounds in the capital, Kampala.

The rumour mill had been grinding over the past few days that Dr Ruto had developed cold feet over the trip after Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the former UPDF Commander of Land Forces, went on a Twitter frenzy; ridiculing Kenya for its democracy and sensationally claiming Nairobi would fall to his army in a fortnight if they attacked.

This triggered a major diplomatic tiff with Uganda’s biggest trading partner in the region.

President Museveni on Wednesday apologised to Kenyans and Ugandans over the tweets, a day after dropping Gen Muhoozi as boss of the Land forces before promoting him to a four-star general.

This is Dr Ruto's first trip to the neighbpuring East African nation as head of State.

In August last year, he was barred from travelling to Uganda at the peak of his acrimonious fallout with then his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.