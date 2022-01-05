Kenya slaps $30 charge on Ugandan importers

Trade in East Africa is under recovery from Covid-19 disruptions. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  • Covid-19 has created a lot of disruptions in the last two years, threatening both regional and international trade. 

Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) has slapped a $30 (Shs106,500) charge on importers transporting goods to Uganda.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.