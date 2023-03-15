Kenya suspends ban on Ugandan milk products - Kadaga

Uganda’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga Wednesday said Kenya had suspended its ban on importation of the country’s milk products.

Last week, Kenya said its milk processors had been protected from competition after the neighboring East African nation ordered the indefinite suspension of milk powder imports.

Kenya Dairy Board said rains are expected this month, an outcome that will reportedly significantly boost the country’s milk production and reduce the need for imports.

“In anticipation of the long rains, the government has stopped the importation of milk powders to cushion the industry from surplus production and low producer prices,” the board’s managing director, Margaret Kibogy wrote to milk powder importers in a letter dated March 6.

However, Ms Kadaga on Wednesday said she had held fruitful discussions with Kenyan authorities about the issue.

“I’m delighted to inform the dairy Industry in Uganda that the ban on milk products has been suspended. I have also had fruitful discussions with the Mr Abdi Dubat, Permanent Secretary Kenya Ministry of East African Community on bilateral issues,” Ms Kadaga tweeted quoting a letter from Kenya’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock development.

"Reference is made to the recent communication made by Kenya Dairy Board regarding the stoppage of milk powder imports. Take note that importation of products under the East Africa Community (EAC) protocol refers to goods being imported from outside the EAC community, while goods traded within EAC are referred to as transfers. The stoppage issued through Kenya Dairy letter ref KDB/MD/SED/1 Vol.5/58 dated March 6, 2023, is hereby suspended to allow for dairy industry (import and export) regulation 2021 to apply accordingly,” reads a letter signed by Harry Kimtai, Kenya’s Principal Secretary State Department for Livestock, Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Irrigation.