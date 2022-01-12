Kenya, Uganda back new Somalia elections timeline

Somalia’s Prime Minister Hussein Roble (left) and President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo. Kenya and Uganda have joined international partners in endorsing Somalia’s latest timeline to complete parliamentary polls by February 25. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • And the countries, in a joint statement, said they hoped the new timelines could stick, especially since they were the outcome of broad consultations with stakeholders in Mogadishu.

Somalia’s regional neighbours Kenya and Uganda have joined international partners in endorsing the Horn of Africa country’s latest timeline to complete parliamentary polls by February 25.

