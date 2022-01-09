Kenya, Uganda need dialogue on trade crisis – EABC

Sugar from Uganda at the Kisumu pier in western Kenya. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By  The Citizen

What you need to know:

  • They want the two neighbouring countries to sit together and resolve all outstanding issues amicably instead of persistent spats.

Business leaders in East Africa have called for an immediate end to the escalating trade stalemate between Kenya and Uganda.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.